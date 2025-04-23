Rozie App Expands Rapidly Across Malta, Offering New Approach to Home Cleaning Services

Rozie logo Rozie Benna Carton With or Without Rozie ?

VALLETTA , MALTA, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rozie , a Malta-based mobile platform that connects users with self-employed cleaners and cleaning companies, continues to grow steadily while preparing to launch internationally. Since its debut in 2024, the app has seen consistent 30% month-over-month growth and is now aiming to expand across Europe, the United States, and the United Arab Emirates.The idea behind Rozie is simple: make it easy for anyone to find a reliable cleaner without the usual back-and-forth or uncertainty. Users can quickly post their cleaning needs, receive offers from vetted professionals, and book directly through the app. Cleaners manage their own schedules and pricing, offering flexibility for both sides.Rozie was created to bring structure to an often informal market. In Malta, many people still rely on word-of-mouth or local classifieds to find help around the house. Rozie replaces that process with a digital-first experience that is transparent, trustworthy, and easy to use.“Rozie was built to meet a real need. People want more reliable ways to manage their homes, and cleaners want more control over their work. We’re proud of how the platform is solving both sides of that equation,” said a Rozie spokesperson.To ensure the experience continues to improve, Rozie’s development team releases monthly updates to the app’s design, streamlining the interface based on user feedback. The company is also focused on enhancing its smart-matching algorithm. These updates aim to make the app faster, smarter, and more intuitive with every version.Rozie has also invested in community visibility. In partnership with Benna, Malta’s largest dairy producer, Rozie featured its branding on 250,000 milk cartons distributed nationwide—bringing the app directly into people’s homes. Alongside this, Rozie has launched local TV campaigns and partnered with well-known content creators on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube to reach a wider audience.The service is proving popular among busy professionals, working parents, older adults, and expats alike. Whether it’s a one-time deep clean or a weekly routine, Rozie offers a dependable way to access cleaning services Malta residents can trust.As it expands globally, Rozie remains committed to its mission of empowering both users and cleaners. Cleaners in Malta using the app report greater job flexibility, consistent demand, and a fairer system where their reputation drives their success.With plans to roll out in additional cities and continued investment in platform improvements, Rozie is positioning itself as a modern, scalable solution for household cleaning worldwide.

