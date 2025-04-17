Join Bullfrog AI’s Exclusive Live Investor Webinar and Q&A Session on April 23

GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRG; BFRGW) ("Bullfrog AI" or the "Company"), a technology-enabled drug development company using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to enable the successful development of pharmaceuticals and biologics, is pleased to invite investors to a webinar on April 23, 2025, at 4:15 p.m. ET.

The exclusive event, hosted by RedChip Companies, will feature Vin Singh, CEO of Bullfrog AI.

Attendees will gain insight into Bullfrog AI’s innovative use of artificial intelligence and machine learning to revolutionize drug development. The Company’s proprietary bfLEAP™ platform, developed at Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Lab and a finalist for the R&D 100 Awards, enables biopharma firms to uncover hidden biological insights and optimize clinical strategies using high-dimensional, multi-modal data. The webinar will highlight Bullfrog’s dual growth strategy—driving recurring revenue through its scalable Data Networks platform while advancing a pipeline of licensed drug assets in collaboration with top-tier research institutions.

A live question and answer session will follow the presentation.

To register for the free webinar, please visit: https://redchip.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_dCeoUqJ-Q_idZrNzdVAeig#/registration

Questions can be pre-submitted to BFRG@redchip.com or online during the live event.

About Bullfrog AI

Bullfrog AI leverages Artificial Intelligence and machine learning to advance drug discovery and development. Through collaborations with leading research institutions, Bullfrog AI uses causal AI in combination with its proprietary bfLEAP™ platform to analyze complex biological data, aiming to streamline therapeutics development and reduce failure rates in clinical trials.

For more information visit Bullfrog AI at: https://bullfrogai.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," “could,” “will,” "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.

Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies, Inc.

1-407-644-4256

BFRG@redchip.com

