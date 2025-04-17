Sentient Brands Holdings Inc. and American Industrial Group, Inc. Finalize Strategic Share Exchange Agreement, Paving the Way for Strategic Growth and Innovation

Agreement unlocks significant resources, innovation potential, and market leadership opportunities

NEW YORK, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sentient Brands Holdings Inc. (OTC Markets: SNBH) ("Sentient Brands" or the "Company"), a leading innovator in consumer brand development, have announced the execution of a share exchange agreement and the official closing of the landmark deal with American Industrial Group, Inc. ("AIG") and its related companies. This milestone agreement strategically positions Sentient Brands for accelerated growth, expanded innovation, and increased market penetration in consumer lifestyle sectors.

Under the terms of the agreement, AIG becomes a significant investor and strategic partner in Sentient Brands, providing the Company with robust operational resources, including comprehensive distribution networks, advanced co-packaging facilities, sophisticated R&D capabilities, and expertise in supply chain management.

"This merger marks a transformational step forward for Sentient Brands," stated George Furlan, CEO of Sentient Brands Holdings. "Leveraging American Industrial Group’s track record of operational excellence and business scaling, we are now uniquely equipped to rapidly enhance our brand portfolio and drive consumer-centric innovation. Together, we will set new industry benchmarks."

Sergey Knazev, Managing Partner of American Industrial Group, commented: "Sentient Brands stands at the cutting edge of lifestyle innovation. Their commitment to quality and consumer-driven products aligns perfectly with AIG’s vision of fostering groundbreaking companies. Our combined capabilities create an exceptional platform for sustained growth and industry disruption."

Key Highlights of the Merger:

Market Expansion: Strategic initiatives designed to reinforce market leadership and increase brand visibility.

Innovation Acceleration: Expanded resources dedicated to product innovation, research, and brand strategy.

Expanded resources dedicated to product innovation, research, and brand strategy. Portfolio Growth: Strategic entry into new markets and product categories through integrated capabilities.



The merger embodies a shared commitment to sustainable growth, operational agility, and delivering long-term value to consumers and shareholders alike.

About Sentient Brands Holdings Inc.

Sentient Brands Holdings Inc. specializes in developing and marketing exceptional consumer brands. Guided by the philosophy "We build brands people love," Sentient Brands is driven by industry veterans focused on creating high-value, performance-driven products and services.

About American Industrial Group, Inc. (www.aigfb.com)

American Industrial Group, Inc. and its related companies operate a globally integrated food and beverage manufacturing network. The group comprises eight manufacturing facilities (with the oldest dating back to 1944), advanced co-packing operations in the U.S., and a robust international distribution network across 22 countries. AIG Group represents excellence and quality "from seed-to-shelf."

For Further Information:

Investor & Media Relations:

Safe Harbor Statement:

Legal Disclaimer:

