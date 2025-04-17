Tilray Medical Introduces Cannabis Edibles in Australia

Tilray Medical Expands Offerings with Good Supply Brand Medical Cannabis Pastilles for Australian Patients

SYDNEY, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Medical (“Tilray”), a division of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), a global company in medicinal cannabis, empowering the therapeutic alliance between patients and healthcare practitioners to make informed individualized health decisions, has announced the availability of its medical cannabis edibles, Good Supply Pastilles, to patients in Australia. This launch marks Tilray Medical's first medical cannabis edible offering in the country, providing patients with a sugar-free and vegan-friendly treatment option.

Denise Faltischek, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of International, Tilray Brands, stated, "Our dedication to innovation and patient care drives us to continuously expand our offerings, ensuring that patients receive the best possible treatment options tailored to meet their needs and preferences. The expansion of our medical cannabis portfolio with the introduction of Good Supply Pastilles in Australia is a significant milestone for Tilray Medical. We are committed to providing high-quality, accessible medical cannabis products in convenient formats to patients worldwide."

Good Supply Pastilles are available in the following options:

Good Supply Pastilles THC10 (Strawberry)

Good Supply Pastilles THC10 CBD10 (Pineapple)

Good Supply Pastilles CBD20 (Raspberry)



Medical cannabis patients are now able to purchase the Good Supply Pastilles in packs of 60 from Tilray Direct or their local medical cannabis distributors.

Tilray continues to be a leading provider of EU-GMP certified medical cannabis to patients, physicians, pharmacies, hospitals, governments, and researchers globally. Today, Tilray offers a comprehensive portfolio of THC and CBD products in over 20 countries, supporting medical trials worldwide to study the efficacy of medical cannabis for various conditions.

About Tilray Medical

Tilray Medical is dedicated to transforming lives and fostering dignity for patients in need through safe and reliable access to a global portfolio of medical cannabis brands, including Tilray Medical, Broken Coast, Redecan, Good Supply and Navcora. Tilray Medical grew from being one of the first companies to become an approved licensed producer of medical cannabis in Canada to building the first GMP-certified cannabis production facilities in Portugal and Germany. Today, Tilray Medical is a leading supplier of medical cannabis with a portfolio of brands and products designed to meet the needs of our patients worldwide.

For further information on Tilray Medical, visit Tilray Medical Europe, Tilray Medical Canada, and Tilray Medical Australia-New Zealand .

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Company’s ability to commercialize new and innovative products worldwide. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

For further information:

Media: news@tilray.com

Investor Relations: investors@tilray.com

