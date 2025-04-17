Curacao’s Spring Doorbuster Event Brings a Fresh Wave of New Savings on Electronics, Home and Fashion April 19–20

Shoppers can score deep in-store discounts on electronics, fashion and furniture, with Curacao Club members saving up to 50% more on top of already unbeatable prices

LOS ANGELES, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curacao, one of the largest retailers on the West Coast, is springing into the season with its much-anticipated Spring Doorbuster Event, taking place Saturday, April 19 through Sunday, April 20, 2025. Shoppers can enjoy deals similar to Black Friday on everything from must-have tech and stylish home upgrades to family essentials and top fashion brands, all while supplies last.

Customers can expect massive discounts during this limited-time, in-store-only event. As always, Curacao offers its exclusive price beat guarantee and flexible financing options to make top-tier products more accessible to hardworking families across the West Coast and Southwest.

“This event is built around how our customers actually live and shop,” said Teylez Perez, Vice President of Marketing at Curacao. “We focused on offering the products people are asking for including tech, furniture, fragrance, fashion and more, at prices that work within a real household budget. For many of our customers, being able to pay with small monthly payments, in their language and with trusted service makes all the difference. That’s what Curacao is here for.”

Featured Spring Doorbusters Include:

Electronics & Gaming

65” Samsung Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV – $299.99 (Reg. $629.00)

– $299.99 (Reg. $629.00) PlayStation 5 Disc Console Fortnite Cobalt Star Bundle – $399.99 (Reg. $499.99)

– $399.99 (Reg. $499.99) Microsoft Xbox Series S 512GB All-Digital Console – White – $249.99 (Reg. $299.99)

– $249.99 (Reg. $299.99) HP 21.5 Inch All-In-One Desktop PC – $299.99 (Reg. $449.99)

Furniture & Home

Best Home 3 Pieces Living Room Set in Dark Grey – $399.99 (Reg. $1,199.00)

– $399.99 (Reg. $1,199.00) 5 Pieces Counter-Height Dining Set – $149.99 (Reg. $659.00)

– $149.99 (Reg. $659.00) 3-Piece Lounger Set – $59.99 (Reg. $199.98)

– $59.99 (Reg. $199.98) Utility Collapsible Folding Wagon Cart – $19.99 (Reg. $64.97)

Fashion & Lifestyle

Michael Kors Voyager EW Tote – Camel – $99.99 (Reg. $258.99)

– $99.99 (Reg. $258.99) Gucci Gold/Black Sunglasses - $69.99 (Reg. $194.97)

- $69.99 (Reg. $194.97) Cool Water 3-Piece Fragrance Set – $39.99 (Reg. $96.98)

– $39.99 (Reg. $96.98) Lacoste Kids 32mm Watch – $14.99 (Reg. $64.99)

And so much more.

Curacao opens the door to credit for millions of people through its flexible financing solutions, including the Curacao Credit card. With fast and easy approval, customers can access credit lines of up to $4,000 and take advantage of 0 percent interest financing on select products if paid off within 6-12 monthly payments.

New Curacao credit card applicants can receive $100 off their first purchase of $599 or more. Apply today at your local Curacao store or online at icuracao.com and start shopping for your favorite brands with affordable financing.

The in-store Spring Doorbuster Event is only valid April 19–20, and quantities are limited. Don’t miss out on some of the best deals of the season. Visit your local Curacao store and use your Curacao Credit to shop smarter and save bigger.

Learn more at icuracao.com.

About Curacao and The Curacao Foundation

Since its founding in 1978, Curacao has been guided by its mission to improve customers’ lives by extending credit options to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals needing high-quality home and tech products, travel, export and money transfer services at low monthly payments. At Curacao, customers can buy price-protected top brands and services on interest-protected credit while supporting the community. In addition, Curacao allocates a percentage of every purchase to support the advancement of its local communities through the Curacao Foundation. Curacao is an omnichannel retailer and lender serving customers online, over the phone, and in person in English and Spanish in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Curacao is headquartered at 1605 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90015. For more information, visit icuracao.com.

Established in 2002, The Curacao Foundation is a private foundation dedicated to building a future in which communities are financially strong, socially empowered, respected, and included. The Curacao Foundation has worked with over 100 charities, organizations and institutions focusing on financial literacy, health, well-being, education, and immigration all within a 10-mile radius of a Curacao retail location. In addition, the foundation supports community partner organizations through general operation and program grants.

For more information, visit icuracao.com and foundation.icuracao.com.

Media Contact

Andrew Laszacs

Bob Gold & Associates

310-320-2010

curacao@bobgoldpr.com

A PDF accompanying this announcement is available at http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7b4a2ca6-8b76-4f71-867a-0b52391f346c

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0c5d8e3c-c49b-4b0a-abc6-a3c07110540e

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.