Design Therapeutics Appoints Veteran Industry Executive Chris Storgard, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Design Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DSGN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for serious degenerative genetic diseases, today announced the appointment of Chris M. Storgard, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Dr. Storgard brings over two decades of leadership and hands-on drug development experience, having successfully advanced multiple assets from preclinical stages through global regulatory approvals.

“We are thrilled to welcome Chris to our team at this exciting time for Design, as we advance our portfolio of GeneTAC® small molecules toward key clinical milestones,” said Pratik Shah, Ph.D., chairperson and chief executive officer of Design Therapeutics. “His extensive expertise in clinical development and regulatory strategy, combined with a passion for innovation and patient-focused outcomes, will be instrumental as we advance our therapies to address critical unmet needs in rare genetic disorders and position the company for long-term value creation.”

Most recently, Dr. Storgard served as CMO at ADARx Pharmaceuticals, where he transitioned the organization from research to development-stage operations, overseeing the advancement of multiple clinical programs, including preparations for the company’s first global Phase 3 program. Prior to that, he held the CMO position at Heron Therapeutics where he oversaw teams that secured U.S. and European approvals for several products in oncology and acute care. He also served as CMO at Fate Therapeutics, where he filed the first investigational new drug application for an iPSC-derived, off-the-shelf, natural killer cell product for oncology. Previously, Dr. Storgard served as Vice President of Clinical Research and Development at Ardea Biosciences (an AstraZeneca Company), where he successfully led the global clinical program for lesinurad, culminating in regulatory approvals in multiple global markets, including the United States and Europe. His career also includes clinical development roles at Biogen Idec and Amgen, as well as clinical and academic appointments at the Mayo Clinic, Scripps Mercy Hospital and The Scripps Research Institute. Dr. Storgard received his M.D. and BSc degrees from the University of Saskatchewan and is board-certified in Rheumatology and Internal Medicine.

“I am excited to join Design and be part of a passionate team dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with severe genetic diseases,” said Dr. Storgard. “The company’s innovative approach with GeneTAC® small molecules represents a compelling opportunity to deliver meaningful clinical advancements across a range of monogenetic disorders, starting with DT-216P2 for Friedreich ataxia. I look forward to applying my experience to further drive clinical and regulatory execution and to realize the full potential of Design’s pipeline.”

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a new class of therapies based on its platform of GeneTAC® gene targeted chimera small molecules. The company’s GeneTAC® molecules are designed to either dial up or dial down the expression of a specific disease-causing gene to address the underlying cause of disease. In addition to its clinical-stage GeneTAC® programs, DT-216P2, in development for patients with Friedreich ataxia, and DT-168, for Fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy, the company is advancing programs in myotonic dystrophy type-1 and Huntington’s disease. Discovery efforts are underway for multiple genomic medicines. For more information, please visit designtx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not purely historical in nature are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to Dr. Storgard’s potential contribution to the company; Design's ability to advance its pipeline of GeneTAC® small molecules and create long-term value; and the capabilities and potential advantages of Design’s pipeline of GeneTAC® small molecules. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as “believes,” “designed to,” “anticipates,” “capable of,” “on track to,” “plans to,” “expects,” “estimate,” “intends,” “will,” “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Design’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with: the acceptance of INDs by the FDA or similar applications by foreign regulatory agencies for the conduct of planned clinical trials of our product candidates and our proposed design of future clinical trials; nonclinical development activities and results of nonclinical studies; conducting a clinical trial and patient enrollment, which are affected by many factors, and any difficulties or delays encountered with such clinical trial or patient enrollment may delay or otherwise adversely affect Design’s clinical development plans; the process of discovering and developing therapies that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics and operating as a development stage company; undesirable side effects or other undesirable properties, which could cause Design or regulatory authorities to suspend or discontinue clinical trials and thereby delay or prevent Design’s product candidates’ development or regulatory approval; Design’s ability to develop, initiate or complete nonclinical studies and clinical trials for its product candidates; whether promising early research or clinical trials will demonstrate safety and/or efficacy in later nonclinical studies or clinical trials; changes in Design’s plans to develop its product candidates; reliance on third parties to successfully conduct clinical trials and nonclinical studies; competitive products, which may make any products we develop or seek to develop obsolete or noncompetitive; Design’s reliance on key third parties, including contract manufacturers and contract research organizations; Design’s ability to raise any additional funding it will need to continue to pursue its business and product development plans; regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries; Design’s ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for its product candidates; Design’s ability to recruit and retain key scientific or management personnel; and market conditions. For a more detailed discussion of these and other factors, please refer to Design’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the “Risk Factors” heading of Design’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, as filed with the SEC on March 10, 2025. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and Design undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as required by law.

