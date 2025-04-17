Rezolve Ai to Announce Second Half and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on April 24, 2025 and Host a 2025 Business Update Conference Call on April 28, 2025

NEW YORK, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV), a global leader in AI-powered commerce technology, announces that the Company will report second half and full year 2024 financial results on Thursday, April 24, 2025 after market close. Rezolve Ai’s management team will then host a live conference call and webcast on Monday, April 28, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the financial results and provide a year-to-date 2025 business update.

The live conference call and webcast can be found on Rezolve Ai’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.rezolve.com/ or directly through the following link. Participants that would like to ask management a question will have the opportunity to pre-submit such questions to investors@rezolve.com.



Following the live call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website.

About Rezolve Ai

Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) is an industry leader in AI-powered solutions, specializing in enhancing customer engagement, operational efficiency, and revenue growth. The Brain Suite delivers advanced tools that harness artificial intelligence to optimize processes, improve decision-making, and enable seamless digital experiences. For more information, visit www.rezolve.com .

