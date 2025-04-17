Submit Release
Playtika Announces Date of First Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call

HERZLIYA, Israel, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) announced today that it will release financial results for the first quarter of 2025 before U.S. markets open on Thursday, May 8, 2025.

On the same day, Playtika management will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 5:30 AM Pacific Time, 8:30 AM Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the conference call and earnings release materials will be available on Playtika’s Investor Relations website at investors.playtika.com.

About Playtika
Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) is a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with a portfolio of multiple game titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has employees across offices worldwide.

Investor Contact
Tae Lee
SVP, Corporate Finance and Investor Relations
Tael@playtika.com

