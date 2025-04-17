GSI Technology to Announce Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Year End 2025 Results on May 1, 2025

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSI Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: GSIT), the inventor of the Associative Processing Unit (APU), a paradigm shift in artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance compute (HPC) processing providing true compute-in-memory technology, will announce financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2025 after the market close on Thursday, May 1, 2025. Management will also conduct a conference call to review the Company's fourth quarter and year end financial results and its current outlook for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) on that same day.

To participate in the call, please dial 1-877-407-3982 in the U.S. or 1-201-493-6780 for international approximately 10 minutes prior to the above start time and provide Conference ID 13753362. The call will also be streamed live via the internet at https://ir.gsitechnology.com/.

A replay will be available from May 1, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time through May 8, 2025 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time by dialing toll free for the U.S. 1-844-512-2921 or international 1-412-317-6671 and entering pin number 13753362. A webcast of the call will be archived on the Company’s investor relations website under the Events and Presentations tab.

Founded in 1995, GSI Technology, Inc. is a leading provider of semiconductor memory solutions. GSI's resources are focused on bringing new products to market that leverage existing core strengths, including radiation-hardened memory products for extreme environments and Gemini-I, the associative processing unit designed to deliver performance advantages for diverse artificial intelligence applications. GSI Technology is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, and has sales offices in the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

