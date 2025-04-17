Daxor Corporation to Showcase Innovative Blood Volume Analysis at MedAxiom Cardiovascular Transforum Spring 2025

WellStar Health System to Highlight New BVA-Driven Strategy That Significantly Reduces Kidney Injury Following LVAD Implantation

Oak Ridge, TN, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, announces today it will be exhibiting at the MedAxiom CV Transforum Spring’25 Conference being held at the Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld in Orlando, FL from April 24-26, 2025. The Cardiovascular Transforum conference unites cardiovascular thought leaders from across the country to transform cardiovascular care together with leading industry innovators.

Wellstar Health System's Dr. Brian Howard will present findings showing how their Advanced Heart Failure program successfully reduced acute kidney injury rates following left ventricular assist device implantation through a multi-tiered approach centered on blood volume analysis (BVA). The presentation will share results from their retrospective cohort study and provide implementation strategies for attendees to replicate in their own programs.

“We’re honored to have expert clinicians share their firsthand experience with BVA—why it matters, how to effectively integrate it into heart failure programs, and the meaningful impact it has on patient outcomes and quality of life,” said Michael Feldschuh, CEO and President of Daxor.

BVA guided care has been shown in peer-reviewed studies to significantly improve multiple measures of patient outcomes including a reduction in 30-day mortality by 82%, 1-year mortality by 86%, 30-day readmissions by 56%, and results in a 55% reduction in length of stay when done on admission (P<0.001). BVA technology provides clinicians with 98% accurate, actionable data to optimize treatment plans and individualize care, improving outcomes while reducing duration and cost of care.

About Daxor Corporation

Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), is the global leader in blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing innovation. We developed and market the BVA-100® (Blood Volume Analyzer), the only diagnostic blood test cleared by the FDA to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms. Over 65,000+ tests have been performed at leading hospital centers across the U.S., enhancing hospital performance metrics in a broad range of surgical and medical conditions, including significantly reducing mortality and readmissions in heart failure and critical care. Daxor has several ongoing trials in the areas of heart failure treatment with support from the NIH and is under contract developing analyzers to improve combat casualty care with the U.S. Department of Defense. Daxor's mission is to advance healthcare by enabling optimal fluid management with blood volume analysis. Daxor’s vision is optimal blood volume for all. For more information, please visit our website at Daxor.com . Sign up to receive news on Daxor’s innovative technology HERE .

About MedAxiom

MedAxiom, an American College of Cardiology Company, is the cardiovascular community’s premier source for organizational performance solutions. MedAxiom is transforming cardiovascular care by combining the knowledge and power of hundreds of cardiovascular organization members, thousands of administrators, clinicians and revenue cycle experts, and dozens of industry partners. Through the delivery of proprietary tools, smart data, and proven strategies, MedAxiom helps cardiovascular organizations achieve the Quadruple Aim of better outcomes, lower costs, improved patient experience and improved clinician experience. For additional information, visit MedAxiom.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the impact of hiring sales staff and expansion of our distribution channels. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risk associated with our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, FDA regulatory actions, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and additional other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Daxor does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

