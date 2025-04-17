ZenaTech to Showcase Drone as a Service (DaaS) and AI Drone Innovation for Commercial and Defense Markets at Two Premier Investor Conferences — D. Boral Capital Conference and Ladenburg Technology Innovation Expo25

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZenaTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a technology company specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, announces that the company was invited and will participate at two prominent investor conferences next month: the D. Boral Capital Conference and the Ladenburg Thalmann Technology Innovation Expo.

These high-profile investor events bring together a variety of institutional investors to explore cutting-edge technologies and investment opportunities. ZenaTech’s leadership team will present an overview of the company and engage in one-on-one meetings on the latest developments regarding its AI drone solutions for commercial and defense markets and the expansion of its Drones as a Service (DaaS) business model.

Conference Details:

D. Boral Capital Inaugural Global Conference: One of the most prestigious events for emerging growth issuers and institutional investors in the world, it showcases dynamic public and private companies across multiple sectors in an intimate setting. Approximately 75 presenting companies and hundreds of institutional investors are expected to attend.

Date and Venue: May 14, 2025, The Plaza Hotel — 5th Avenue at Central Park South, New York, NY 10019

Ladenburg Thalmann Technology Innovation Expo25 : The Expo is a full-day event showcasing approximately 50 AI-driven technology companies through presentations, live demos, and one-on-one meetings. Designed to foster meaningful investor engagement, the conference brings together public company executives, institutional investors, and industry professionals.

Date and Venue: May 21, 2025, Convene — 101 Park Avenue, New York, NY



To book a one-on-one meeting with ZenaTech at one of these events, please refer to the conference website links.

About ZenaTech

ZenaTech (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) is a technology company specializing in AI drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS and Quantum Computing solutions for mission-critical business applications. Since 2017, the Company has leveraged its software development expertise and grown its drone design and manufacturing capabilities through ZenaDrone, to innovate and improve customer inspection, monitoring, safety, security, compliance, and surveying processes. With enterprise software customers using branded solutions in law enforcement, health, government, and industrial sectors, and drones being implemented in these plus agriculture, defense, and logistics sectors, ZenaTech’s portfolio of solutions helps drive exceptional operational efficiencies, accuracy, and cost savings. The Company operates through seven global offices in North America, Europe, Taiwan, and UAE, and is growing a DaaS business model and global partner network.

About ZenaDrone

ZenaDrone , a wholly owned subsidiary of ZenaTech, develops and manufactures autonomous business drone solutions that can incorporate machine learning software, AI, predictive modeling, Quantum Computing, and other software and hardware innovations. Created to revolutionize the hemp farming sector, its specialization has grown to multifunctional drone solutions for industrial surveillance, monitoring, inspection, tracking, process automation and defense applications. Currently, the ZenaDrone 1000 drone is used for crop management applications in agriculture and critical field cargo applications in the defense sector, the IQ Nano indoor drone is used for inventory management and security in the warehouse and logistics sectors, and the IQ Square is an indoor/outdoor drone designed for land survey and inspections use in commercial and defense sectors.

Contacts for more information:

Company, Investors and Media:

Linda Montgomery

ZenaTech

312-241-1415

investors@zenatech.com

Investors:

Michael Mason

CORE IR

investors@zenatech.com

Safe Harbor

This press release and related comments by management of ZenaTech, Inc. include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws and applicable Canadian securities laws. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This forward-looking information relates to future events or future performance of ZenaTech and reflects management's expectations and projections regarding ZenaTech's growth, results of operations, performance, and business prospects and opportunities. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "aim", "seek", "is/are likely to", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Legal Disclaimer:

