Make sure you get the best priced fuel this Easter

Release date: 17/04/25

The long weekend is the perfect time to enjoy South Australia’s incredible regions and with cost-of-living pressures front of mind, the Malinauskas Government encourages South Australian motorists to get the best price at the pump via our real-time petrol price monitoring.

South Australians are saving more than $20 million a year thanks to the Malinauskas Government’s live fuel price monitoring, according to the RAA.

Their latest fuel survey revealed motorists are saving $315 per year on average by having the power to shop around and buy when fuel is cheaper.

Under the fuel pricing information scheme, fuel retailers are required to report their prices to a central database within 30 minutes of changing the price at the pump.

Drivers can then access free fuel price information via fuel price apps including Petrol Spy, Motor Mouth, the RAA app, SA Bowser: Should I Fuel?, Fuel Price Australia, ServoTrack and Pumped, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.

CBS inspectors regularly monitor service stations including in popular tourism destinations to ensure compliance such as:

Southeast

Riverland

Barossa Valley

Clare

Flinders Ranges

Upper Yorke Peninsula

Far West Coast

Fleurieu Peninsula/ Southern Hills

Metropolitan Adelaide

They also investigate complaints as they are raised.

Petrol station operators face penalties of $652 ($550 plus $102 Victim of Crime levy) - or fines in court of up to $10,000.

Since the scheme began, CBS has received 2150 complaints, conducted 3475 inspections and issued 380 warnings and 63 expiations.

Anyone who believes a service station is in breach is encouraged to report it to Consumer and Business Services: https://www.cbs.sa.gov.au/campaigns/find-the-cheapest-fuel

Quotes

Attributable to Andrea Michaels

Make sure you are getting the best priced fuel, no matter where you are in South Australia over the Easter break.

We know cost of living pressures are continuing to bite and using the real-time petrol price monitoring apps is the best way to ensure you’re not paying more at the bowser than you should.

If the price at the pump doesn’t match the price on the app, please report it to CBS.