Safe Harbor Financial and FundCanna Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Access to Capital for Cannabis Operators

Referral partnership creates streamlined, compliant funding, financial services and banking access for cannabis-related businesses navigating complex financial landscapes

GOLDEN, Colo. and SOLANA BEACH, Calif., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHF Holdings, Inc., d/b/a Safe Harbor Financial (Safe Harbor) (Nasdaq: SHFS), a fintech leader in facilitating financial services and credit facilities to the regulated cannabis industry, announced a strategic partnership with FundCanna , the leading provider of flexible capital solutions for cannabis operators. Through a mutual referral agreement, the two companies will collaborate to bring accessible, transparent funding options and compliant banking services to cannabis-related businesses (CRBs) across the United States.

This partnership enables FundCanna to introduce clients to Safe Harbor; and Safe Harbor to introduce qualified clients to FundCanna for working capital, equipment financing and other credit-based solutions. Under the agreement, all FundCanna-approved clients referred by Safe Harbor will be onboarded to deposit loan proceeds directly into Safe Harbor-managed bank accounts, ensuring full regulatory compliance and transparency.

“As the cannabis industry continues to face limitations from traditional financial institutions, this partnership delivers a practical, scalable solution that puts the financial needs of cannabis operators first,” said Terry Mendez, CEO of Safe Harbor Financial. “By onboarding FundCanna into our Safe Harbor Lends ecosystem, we’re able to enhance our ability to connect our clients to the capital they need—empowering them to grow their businesses, manage cash flow and pursue new opportunities in an industry still largely underserved.”

“Our partnership with Safe Harbor Financial brings together two trusted platforms dedicated to solving persistent financial barriers in cannabis,” said Adam Stettner, founder and CEO of FundCanna. “We’re focused on helping cannabis businesses succeed with smart, simple capital solutions. This collaboration expands our reach and strengthens our commitment to supporting operators through every step of their financial journey—from funding solutions to banking.”

The partnership comes at a critical time for cannabis operators, with many facing cash constraints due to ongoing regulatory hurdles and limited access to traditional capital. Together, FundCanna and Safe Harbor aim to close this gap by offering cannabis businesses an end-to-end solution for their financing and banking needs.

About FundCanna

FundCanna is the leading source of debt capital to the cannabis industry. The funding products FundCanna offers are customizable, flexible, renewable and reliable. The financing offered is designed exclusively for cannabis operations and the ancillary companies that support the industry.

For more than 20 years, their team of financial experts has provided $20 billion in funding to underserved businesses and individuals across the country. Adam Stettner, founder and CEO, has successfully founded and run finance companies for the past 20 plus years, earning numerous national awards and recognition notably including EY’s Entrepreneur of the Year and seven showings on the Inc. 500/5000.

Stettner and his team have focused their efforts exclusively on financing licensed cannabis operators and ancillary providers since 2021. For more information about cannabis financing, visit FundCanna.com .

About Safe Harbor:

Safe Harbor (Nasdaq: SHFS) is among the first service providers to offer compliance, monitoring and validation services to financial institutions that provide traditional banking services to cannabis, hemp, CBD and ancillary operators, making communities safer, driving growth in local economies and fostering long-term partnerships. Safe Harbor, through its financial institution clients, implements high standards of accountability, transparency, monitoring, reporting and risk mitigation measures while meeting Bank Secrecy Act obligations in line with FinCEN guidance on cannabis-related businesses. Over the past decade, Safe Harbor has facilitated more than $25 billion in deposit transactions for businesses with operations spanning more than 41 states and U.S. territories with regulated cannabis markets. For more information, visit www.shfinancial.org .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain information contained in this press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included herein may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to trends in the cannabis industry, including proposed changes in U.S and state laws, rules, regulations and guidance relating to Safe Harbor’s services; Safe Harbor’s growth prospects and Safe Harbor’s market size; Safe Harbor’s projected financial and operational performance, including relative to its competitors and historical performance; success or viability of new product and service offerings Safe Harbor may introduce in the future; the impact volatility in the capital markets, which may adversely affect the price of Safe Harbor’s securities; the outcome of any legal proceedings that have been or may be brought by or against Safe Harbor; and other statements regarding Safe Harbor’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “outlook,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would,” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in Safe Harbor’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Safe Harbor undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Safe Harbor Investor Relations Contact:

Mike Regan, Head of Safe Harbor Investor Relations and Data Science

ir@SHFinancial.org

Safe Harbor Media Relations Contact:

Ellen Mellody

570-209-2947

safeharbor@kcsa.com

