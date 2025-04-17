Special Needs Network Honors Artist Shanice with Lifetime Achievement Award

Welcomes Tess Mann Atelier as Fashion Show Presenter for 17th Annual A Pink Pump Affair

Los Angeles, CA, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Special Needs Network (SNN) is thrilled to celebrate Shanice, the Grammy-nominated singer best known for her hit “I Love Your Smile,” who will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at this year’s signature fundraiser and Women of Distinction Awards will be held on Sunday, May 18, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills. In a recent interview, Shanice shared her courageous journey with breast cancer, making this recognition all the more poignant. Her resilience, artistry, and advocacy continue to uplift fans around the world and exemplify the spirit of the Pink Pump Affair.

Additional Women of Distinction honorees include:

Erin G. Rank – Innovator Award

President and CEO of Habitat for Humanity Greater Los Angeles Shannon Nash – Trailblazer Award

Attorney, CPA, and Board Director (Netflix, SCS, and Lazy Dog Restaurants) Galina Sobolev – Visionary Award

Fashion Designer and Entrepreneur

SNN also announced that the Haute Couture Fashion Show at the Seventeenth Annual A Pink Pump Affair will be presented by Tess Mann Atelier, known for its timeless elegance, bespoke craftsmanship, and runway sophistication.

Guests will be treated to a bold and luxurious fashion presentation from Tess Mann Atelier, a label celebrated for celebrating femininity with sophistication and strength.

“We are proud to align with a cause that uplifts women and families while honoring changemakers who inspire with both style and substance,” said Tess Mann, Founder and Designer at Atelier. “Fashion is more than appearance—it’s expression, confidence, and a catalyst for transformation. We're honored to be a part of this incredible afternoon.”

CBS News Anchor Pat Harvey will host the program as Mistress of Ceremonies, and award-winning actress and SNN board member Kim Whitley will serve as Celebrity Auctioneer.

“A Pink Pump Affair is a celebration of style, sisterhood, and service,” said Areva Martin, President and CEO of Special Needs Network. “We are excited to partner with Tess Mann Atelier and to honor Shanice and our incredible slate of women who are lighting the path for others.”

Event Details:

Date: Sunday, May 18, 2025

Time: Doors Open at 11:30 AM

Location: The Beverly Hilton Hotel, International Ballroom

Attire: Vintage Elegance + Whimsical Fancy (Top Hats Optional)

Limited individual tickets available now: https://bit.ly/PP17Wonderland

