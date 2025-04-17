Airport Ground Handling Market to Reach $83.8 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 10.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The airport ground handling market is driven by the rapid growth in global air travel, increasing passenger traffic, and expanding airline fleets. Rising airport infrastructure investments and the demand for efficient turnaround times are pushing airlines to outsource ground services, boosting market growth. Additionally, technological advancements such as AI-driven baggage handling, automated check-ins, and sustainable ground support equipment enhance operational efficiency and reduce costs.

Wilmington, Delaware, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Airport Ground Handling Market by Service (Passenger Handling, Ramp Handling, Cargo Handling, and Others), Airport (Domestic, and International), and Provider (Independent, Airlines and Airports): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, The global Airport Ground Handling Market Size was valued at $32.4 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach $83.8 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2024 to 2033.

Download Sample Pages of Research Overview: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5585

The airport ground handling market is driven by the surge in air travel demand, rise in airline fleets, and expansion of airport infrastructure. Airlines' focus on cost efficiency and turnaround time optimization further boosts the market growth. However, high operational costs, stringent regulatory frameworks, and labor shortages act as key restraints. Despite these hurdles, technological advancements like automation, AI-driven baggage handling, and sustainable ground support equipment present significant opportunities. The growing adoption of digital solutions and green initiatives is set to reshape the future of airport ground handling services.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2022 $32.4 billion Market Size in 2033 $83.8 billion CAGR 10.1% No. of Pages in Report 300 Segments Covered Service, Airport, Provider, and Region Drivers Rising Air Passenger Traffic and Cargo Volume Opportunities Expansion of Sustainable and Green Ground Handling Initiatives Restraints Shortage of Skilled Workforce in Ground Handling Operations

Buy This Research Report (300 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/9a39b0efe001c423efa6842a73ec2825

The Passenger Handling segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

Based on service, the passenger handling segment held the dominating airport ground handling market share in 2023, accounting for the largest share due to the increase in air passenger traffic, rise in demand for seamless check-in and boarding processes, and advancements in biometric authentication for faster and more secure passenger processing.

The international segment to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period

Based on airport, the international segment dominated the global market in 2023, accounting for the largest share due to rise in international air travel, expansion of global airline networks, and stringent security and immigration procedures requiring efficient ground handling operations at major international airports.

The independent segment to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period

Based on provider, the independent segment dominated the global market in 2023, accounting for the largest share due to increase in outsourcing of ground handling services by airlines, cost-effectiveness of third-party providers, and the ability of independent handlers to offer specialized and flexible solutions across multiple airport locations.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2033

Based on region, North America dominated the global market in 2023, accounting for the largest share due to high air passenger volumes, strong presence of major airline hubs, government investments in airport infrastructure, and the early adoption of advanced technologies in ground handling operations.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5585

Leading Market Players: -

AOT Ground Aviation Services Co., Ltd.

Aviapartner

Çelebi Aviation

Flughafen München GmbH

Fraport AG

Menzies Aviation Limited

Qatar Airways

SATS Ltd

Swissport International AG

The Emirates Group



The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global airport ground handling market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, business expansion, partnerships, mergers, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/aerospace-and-defence







Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.