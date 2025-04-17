Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market Growth Forecast: USD 3.29 Billion by 2032 at 4.7% CAGR

Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Market Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Market Size

Key companies covered in the unmanned surface vehicle (USV) market are Kongsberg Maritime, Saab AB, Textron Inc., ECA Group, Thales Group, Fugro, & others.

NY, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global unmanned surface vehicle market size hit USD 2.15 billion in 2023. The market is set to surge from USD 2.27 billion in 2024 to USD 3.29 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.Unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) find application in maritime and ocean research, can be operated remotely, and offer real-time insights and data to operators. List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:• Kongsberg Maritime (Norway)• SaaB AB (Sweden)• L3 Harris Technologies (U.S.)• Textron Inc (U.S.)• ECA Group (France)• Thales Group (France)• Fugro (Netherlands)• Atlas Elektronik GmbH (Germany)• Elbit Systems (Israel)• Liquid Robotics (U.S.)• Teledyne Technologies (U.S.)• Saildrone Inc (U.S.)• Liquid Robotics, Inc (U.S.)• Maritime Robotics (Norway)• AutoNaut Ltd (U.K.)• Exail Technologies (France)• Ocean Aero (U.S.)• Open Ocean Robotics (Canada)• Ocius Technology Ltd (Australia)• Xocean (Ireland)• Autonomous Marine systems Inc. (U.S.)• International Submarine Engineering (Canada)• Graal Tech (Italy)• Martac (U.S.)• Navocean Inc (U.S.)• Seatrac Systems Inc (U.S.)• SubseaSail LLC (U.S.)• Unmanned Survey Solutions (U.K.)Segmentation:Small Segment Recorded Major Share due to Escalating Adoption across Various IndustriesBased on size, the market is divided into small, medium, large, and extra-large USV. The small segment accounted for a leading share in the market in 2023 owing to rising adoption of these unmanned surface vehicles across hydrographic surveying, environmental monitoring, and offshore oil and gas industries.Power & Propulsion Systems Segment to Hold Major Share Impelled by Control Interfaces OfferedBy component, the market is categorized into inertial navigation & positioning system, power and propulsion systems, hull, communication systems, sensors & optronics, ISR & imaging systems, and weapons payloads. The power & propulsion systems segment is anticipated to lead the global market driven by the control interfaces offered by the manufacturers required for the human operations.Autonomous Segment to Surge at the Fastest Rate Due to Technological AdvancementsOn the basis of mode of operation, the market is fragmented into remotely operated and autonomous. The autonomous segment is poised to expand at the fastest rate over the forecast period impelled by the benefits of autonomous operation and advancements in technology.Short (up to 100 Hours) Segment Held Key Share in 2023 Impelled by High Vehicle DemandBy endurance, the market is divided into short (up to 100 hours), medium (100-500 hours), long (500-1000 hours), and extra-long (above 1000 hours). In 2023, the short (up to 100 hours) segment recorded a major unmanned surface vehicle (USV) market share considering the high demand for these vehicles for natural resource mapping & exploration along with environmental & meteorological monitoring.Kayak (Single Hull) Segment to Dominate Owing to Rise in Marine Exploration ActivitiesBased on hull type, the market is segregated into catamaran (twin hull), kayak (single hull), trimaran (triple hull), and rigid inflatable hull. The kayak (single hull) segment is anticipated to lead the global market due to a surge in marine exploration activities.Based on geography, the market for unmanned surface vehicles has been studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.Report Coverage:The report gives an in-depth industry analysis based on numerous segments. The market has been studied on the basis of size, component, mode of operation, endurance, hull type, application, end use, and geography. It also enlists the latest trends and the major factors slated to propel industry expansion have also been mentioned in the report. It also enlists the latest trends and the major factors slated to propel industry expansion have also been mentioned in the report.Drivers and Restraints:Soaring Demand for Cleaning Oceans to Impel Industry ExpansionThe amount of plastic trash entering marine environments is anticipated to almost triple by 2040, resulting in the addition of 23-37 million metric tons to the oceans on an annual basis, cites the United Nations. The rising concerns associated with ocean water pollution on account of increased industrialization is pushing the demand for cleaning these water bodies. The rising endeavors focused on ocean cleaning are anticipated to propel unmanned surface vehicle (USV) market growth.However, the limited endurance exhibited by these vehicles may restrain industry expansion.Regional Insights:North America to Hold Leading Share Fostered by a Rise in Defense BudgetsNorth America is set to record the largest share owing to the mounting Canadian exports and a surge in the defense budget by the Navy. In addition, the region is a hub of some of the largest developers.The Asia Pacific market is poised to expand at the fastest pace over the analysis period impelled by the soaring demand for heavy-duty vehicles in the defense and commercial sectors.Competitive Landscape:Prominent Players Deploy Various Strategies to Increase their Market ShareLeading industry players adopt numerous strategies to consolidate their market positions and increase their market share. They are keen to offer compact and advanced unmanned surface vehicles. SaaB AB and Kongsberg Maritime are some of the key players in the market.Key Industry Development:June 2024 – L3Harris Technologies partnered with Seasats for testing the advanced capabilities of an ASV (autonomous surface vessel) in the Pacific Ocean. The companies demonstrated the vessel's resilient, reliable, and effective operations.Read Related Insights: Aircraft Sensors Market Size, Share, 2032 Satellite Communication Market Size, Industry Analysis, 2032

