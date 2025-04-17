Submit Release
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Results

First quarter 2025 net income of $47.0 million and net income available to common 
stockholders of $42.7 million, or $0.92 per diluted share

Strong balance sheet growth with total deposits increasing 9% and total loans growing 7% year-over-year

Book Value and Tangible Book Value(1) per share both increasing 11% year-over-year, reaching record levels

Capital ratios continue to be strong, including 11.6% CET1 and 15.6% Total Capital

DALLAS, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, announced operating results for the first quarter of 2025.

“We continue to leverage our diversified product suite and financially resilient balance sheet to effectively support our clients’ objectives,” said Rob C. Holmes, Chairman, President & CEO. “With significant year-over-year improvements to many key financial and operating metrics, we remain focused on achieving published financial targets in the back-half of this year.”

  1st Quarter   4th Quarter   1st Quarter
(dollars in thousands except per share data)   2025       2024       2024  
OPERATING RESULTS          
Net income $ 47,047     $ 71,023     $ 26,142  
Net income available to common stockholders $ 42,734     $ 66,711     $ 21,829  
Pre-provision net revenue(3) $ 77,458     $ 111,522     $ 53,935  
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.92     $ 1.43     $ 0.46  
Diluted common shares   46,616,704       46,770,961       47,711,192  
Return on average assets   0.61 %     0.88 %     0.36 %
Return on average common equity   5.56 %     8.50 %     3.03 %
           
OPERATING RESULTS, ADJUSTED(2)          
Net income $ 47,047     $ 71,023     $ 33,898  
Net income available to common stockholders $ 42,734     $ 66,711     $ 29,585  
Pre-provision net revenue(3) $ 77,458     $ 111,522     $ 63,953  
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.92     $ 1.43     $ 0.62  
Diluted common shares   46,616,704       46,770,961       47,711,192  
Return on average assets   0.61 %     0.88 %     0.47 %
Return on average common equity   5.56 %     8.50 %     4.11 %
           
BALANCE SHEET          
Loans held for investment $ 17,654,243     $ 17,234,492     $ 16,677,691  
Loans held for investment, mortgage finance   4,725,541       5,215,574       4,153,313  
Total loans held for investment   22,379,784       22,450,066       20,831,004  
Loans held for sale               37,750  
Total assets   31,375,749       30,731,883       29,180,585  
Non-interest bearing deposits   7,874,780       7,485,428       8,478,215  
Total deposits   26,053,034       25,238,599       23,954,037  
Stockholders’ equity   3,429,774       3,367,936       3,170,662  
           

(1) Stockholders’ equity excluding preferred stock, less goodwill and intangibles, divided by shares outstanding at period end.
(2) These adjusted measures are non-GAAP measures. Please refer to “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” for the computations of these adjusted measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
(3) Net interest income plus non-interest income, less non-interest expense.

FIRST QUARTER 2025 COMPARED TO FOURTH QUARTER 2024

For the first quarter of 2025, net income available to common stockholders was $42.7 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, compared to $66.7 million, or $1.43 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2025 was $17.0 million, compared to $18.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The $17.0 million provision for credit losses recorded in the first quarter of 2025 resulted primarily from an increase in criticized loans and $9.8 million in net charge-offs, as well as uncertainty in the economic outlook.

Net interest income was $236.0 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $229.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, as a decrease in funding costs was partially offset by a decrease in average earning assets. Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2025 was 3.19%, an increase of 26 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2024. LHI, excluding mortgage finance, yields increased 3 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2024 and LHI, mortgage finance, yields increased 20 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2024. Total cost of deposits was 2.76% for the first quarter of 2025, a 5 basis point decrease from the fourth quarter of 2024.

Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2025 decreased $9.6 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 primarily due to a decrease in investment banking and advisory fees.

Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2025 increased $30.9 million, or 18%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits, primarily as a result of the effect of seasonal payroll expenses that peak in the first quarter.

FIRST QUARTER 2025 COMPARED TO FIRST QUARTER 2024

Net income available to common stockholders was $42.7 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $21.8 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024.

The first quarter of 2025 included a $17.0 million provision for credit losses, reflecting an increase in criticized loans, $9.8 million in net charge-offs and uncertainty in the economic outlook, compared to a $19.0 million provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2024.

Net interest income increased to $236.0 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $215.0 million for the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to an increase in average total LHI and a decrease in funding costs, partially offset by an increase in average interest bearing liabilities and a decrease in earning asset yields. Net interest margin increased 16 basis points to 3.19% for the first quarter of 2025, as compared to the first quarter of 2024. LHI, excluding mortgage finance, yields decreased 41 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2024 and LHI, mortgage finance yields increased 33 basis points from the first quarter of 2024. Total cost of deposits decreased 21 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2024.

Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2025 increased $3.1 million compared to the first quarter of 2024 primarily due to increases in service charges on deposit accounts, trading income and other non-interest income, partially offset by a decrease in investment banking and advisory fees.

Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2025 increased $627,000 compared to the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to increases in salaries and benefits and communications and technology expense, partially offset by a decrease in Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) expense. The first quarter of 2024 included $3.0 million in additional FDIC special assessment expense.

CREDIT QUALITY

Net charge-offs of $9.8 million were recorded during the first quarter of 2025, compared to net charge-offs of $12.1 million and $10.8 million during the fourth quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2024, respectively. Criticized loans totaled $762.9 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $714.0 million at December 31, 2024 and $859.5 million at March 31, 2024. Non-accrual LHI totaled $93.6 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $111.2 million at December 31, 2024 and $92.8 million at March 31, 2024. The ratio of non-accrual LHI to total LHI for the first quarter of 2025 was 0.42%, compared to 0.50% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 0.45% for the first quarter of 2024. The ratio of total allowance for credit losses to total LHI was 1.48% at March 31, 2025, compared to 1.45% and 1.46% at December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.

REGULATORY RATIOS AND CAPITAL

All regulatory ratios continue to be in excess of “well capitalized” requirements as of March 31, 2025. CET1, tier 1 capital, total capital and leverage ratios were 11.6%, 13.1%, 15.6% and 11.8%, respectively, at March 31, 2025, compared to 11.4%, 12.8%, 15.4% and 11.3%, respectively, at December 31, 2024 and 12.4%, 13.9%, 16.6% and 12.4%, respectively, at March 31, 2024. At March 31, 2025, our ratio of tangible common equity to total tangible assets was 10.0%, compared to 10.0% at December 31, 2024 and 9.8% at March 31, 2024.

During the first quarter of 2025, the Company repurchased 396,106 shares of its common stock for an aggregate purchase price, including excise tax expense, of $31.2 million, at a weighted average price of $78.25 per share.

About Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ®: TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P MidCap 400®, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank (“TCB”). Texas Capital is the collective brand name for TCB and its separate, non-bank affiliates and wholly-owned subsidiaries. Texas Capital is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs and individual customers. Founded in 1998, the institution is headquartered in Dallas with offices in Austin, Houston, San Antonio, and Fort Worth, and has built a network of clients across the country. With the ability to service clients through their entire lifecycles, Texas Capital has established commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking and wealth management capabilities.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of and pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, TCBI’s financial condition, results of operations, business plans and future performance. These statements are not historical in nature and may often be identified by the use of words such as “believes,” “projects,” “expects,” “may,” “estimates,” “should,” “plans,” “targets,” “intends” “could,” “would,” “anticipates,” “potential,” “confident,” “optimistic” or the negative thereof, or other variations thereon, or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, objectives, estimates, trends, guidance, expectations and future plans.

Because forward-looking statements relate to future results and occurrences, they are subject to inherent and various uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, may change over time, are based on management’s expectations and assumptions at the time the statements are made and are not guarantees of future results. Numerous risks and other factors, many of which are beyond management’s control, could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. While there can be no assurance that any list of risks is complete, important risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: economic or business conditions in Texas, the United States or globally that impact TCBI or its customers; negative credit quality developments arising from the foregoing or other factors, including recent trade policies and their impact on our customers; TCBI’s ability to effectively manage its liquidity and maintain adequate regulatory capital to support its businesses; TCBI’s ability to pursue and execute upon growth plans, whether as a function of capital, liquidity or other limitations; TCBI’s ability to successfully execute its business strategy, including its strategic plan and developing and executing new lines of business and new products and services and potential strategic acquisitions; the extensive regulations to which TCBI is subject and its ability to comply with applicable governmental regulations, including legislative and regulatory changes; TCBI’s ability to effectively manage information technology systems, including third party vendors, cyber or data privacy incidents or other failures, disruptions or security breaches; TCBI’s ability to use technology to provide products and services to its customers; risks related to the development and use of artificial intelligence; changes in interest rates, including the impact of interest rates on TCBI’s securities portfolio and funding costs, as well as related balance sheet implications stemming from the fair value of our assets and liabilities; the effectiveness of TCBI’s risk management processes strategies and monitoring; fluctuations in commercial and residential real estate values, especially as they relate to the value of collateral supporting TCBI’s loans; the failure to identify, attract and retain key personnel and other employees; adverse developments in the banking industry and the potential impact of such developments on customer confidence, liquidity and regulatory responses to these developments, including in the context of regulatory examinations and related findings and actions; negative press and social media attention with respect to the banking industry or TCBI, in particular; claims, litigation or regulatory investigations and actions that TCBI may become subject to; severe weather, natural disasters, climate change, acts of war, terrorism, global conflict (including those already reported by the media, as well as others that may arise), or other external events, as well as related legislative and regulatory initiatives; and the risks and factors more fully described in TCBI’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents and filings with the SEC. The information contained in this communication speaks only as of its date. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, we disclaim any obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.

TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands except per share data)
  1st Quarter 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter
    2025     2024    2024 
 		  2024     2024  
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME          
Interest income $ 427,289   $ 437,571   $ 452,533   $ 422,068   $ 417,378  
Interest expense   191,255     207,964     212,431     205,486     202,369  
Net interest income   236,034     229,607     240,102     216,582     215,009  
Provision for credit losses   17,000     18,000     10,000     20,000     19,000  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   219,034     211,607     230,102     196,582     196,009  
Non-interest income   44,444     54,074     (114,771 )   50,424     41,319  
Non-interest expense   203,020     172,159     195,324     188,409     202,393  
Income/(loss) before income taxes   60,458     93,522     (79,993 )   58,597     34,935  
Income tax expense/(benefit)   13,411     22,499     (18,674 )   16,935     8,793  
Net income/(loss)   47,047     71,023     (61,319 )   41,662     26,142  
Preferred stock dividends   4,313     4,312     4,313     4,312     4,313  
Net income/(loss) available to common stockholders $ 42,734   $ 66,711   $ (65,632 ) $ 37,350   $ 21,829  
Diluted earnings/(loss) per common share $ 0.92   $ 1.43   $ (1.41 ) $ 0.80   $ 0.46  
Diluted common shares   46,616,704     46,770,961     46,608,742     46,872,498     47,711,192  
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA          
Total assets $ 31,375,749   $ 30,731,883   $ 31,629,299   $ 29,854,994   $ 29,180,585  
Loans held for investment   17,654,243     17,234,492     16,764,512     16,700,569     16,677,691  
Loans held for investment, mortgage finance   4,725,541     5,215,574     5,529,659     5,078,161     4,153,313  
Loans held for sale           9,022     36,785     37,750  
Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents   3,600,969     3,012,307     3,894,537     2,691,352     3,148,157  
Investment securities   4,531,219     4,396,115     4,405,520     4,388,976     4,414,280  
Non-interest bearing deposits   7,874,780     7,485,428     9,070,804     7,987,715     8,478,215  
Total deposits   26,053,034     25,238,599     25,865,255     23,818,327     23,954,037  
Short-term borrowings   750,000     885,000     1,035,000     1,675,000     750,000  
Long-term debt   660,521     660,346     660,172     659,997     859,823  
Stockholders’ equity   3,429,774     3,367,936     3,354,044     3,175,601     3,170,662  
           
End of period shares outstanding   46,024,933     46,233,812     46,207,757     46,188,078     46,986,275  
Book value per share $ 68.00   $ 66.36   $ 66.09   $ 62.26   $ 61.10  
Tangible book value per share(1) $ 67.97   $ 66.32   $ 66.06   $ 62.23   $ 61.06  
SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS          
Net interest margin   3.19 %   2.93 %   3.16 %   3.01 %   3.03 %
Return on average assets   0.61 %   0.88 %   (0.78 )%   0.56 %   0.36 %
Return on average assets, adjusted(4)   0.61 %   0.88 %   1.00 %   0.57 %   0.47 %
Return on average common equity   5.56 %   8.50 %   (8.87 )%   5.26 %   3.03 %
Return on average common equity, adjusted(4)   5.56 %   8.50 %   10.04 %   5.31 %   4.11 %
Efficiency ratio(2)   72.4 %   60.7 %   155.8 %   70.6 %   79.0 %
Efficiency ratio, adjusted(2)(4)   72.4 %   60.7 %   62.3 %   70.4 %   75.1 %
Non-interest income to average earning assets   0.60 %   0.69 %   (1.52 )%   0.71 %   0.59 %
Non-interest income to average earning assets, adjusted(4)   0.60 %   0.69 %   0.86 %   0.71 %   0.59 %
Non-interest expense to average earning assets   2.75 %   2.21 %   2.59 %   2.65 %   2.89 %
Non-interest expense to average earning assets, adjusted(4)   2.75 %   2.21 %   2.52 %   2.65 %   2.74 %
Common equity to total assets   10.0 %   10.0 %   9.7 %   9.6 %   9.8 %
Tangible common equity to total tangible assets(3)   10.0 %   10.0 %   9.7 %   9.6 %   9.8 %
Common Equity Tier 1   11.6 %   11.4 %   11.2 %   11.6 %   12.4 %
Tier 1 capital   13.1 %   12.8 %   12.6 %   13.1 %   13.9 %
Total capital   15.6 %   15.4 %   15.2 %   15.7 %   16.6 %
Leverage   11.8 %   11.3 %   11.4 %   12.2 %   12.4 %

(1) Stockholders’ equity excluding preferred stock, less goodwill and intangibles, divided by shares outstanding at period end.
(2) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(3) Stockholders’ equity excluding preferred stock, less goodwill and intangibles, divided by total assets, less goodwill and intangibles.
(4) These adjusted measures are non-GAAP measures. Please refer to “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” for the computations of these adjusted measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

 
TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands)
  March 31,
2025 		December 31,
2024 		September 30,
2024 		June 30,
2024 		March 31,
2024
Assets          
Cash and due from banks $ 201,504   $ 176,501   $ 297,048   $ 221,727   $ 167,985  
Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents   3,600,969     3,012,307     3,894,537     2,691,352     3,148,157  
Available-for-sale debt securities   3,678,378     3,524,686     3,518,662     3,483,231     3,491,510  
Held-to-maturity debt securities   779,354     796,168     812,432     831,513     849,283  
Equity securities   71,679     75,261     74,426     74,232     73,487  
Trading securities   1,808                  
Investment securities   4,531,219     4,396,115     4,405,520     4,388,976     4,414,280  
Loans held for sale           9,022     36,785     37,750  
Loans held for investment, mortgage finance   4,725,541     5,215,574     5,529,659     5,078,161     4,153,313  
Loans held for investment   17,654,243     17,234,492     16,764,512     16,700,569     16,677,691  
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans   278,379     271,709     273,143     267,297     263,962  
Loans held for investment, net   22,101,405     22,178,357     22,021,028     21,511,433     20,567,042  
Premises and equipment, net   84,575     85,443     81,577     69,464     49,899  
Accrued interest receivable and other assets   854,581     881,664     919,071     933,761     793,976  
Goodwill and intangibles, net   1,496     1,496     1,496     1,496     1,496  
Total assets $ 31,375,749   $ 30,731,883   $ 31,629,299   $ 29,854,994   $ 29,180,585  
           
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity          
Liabilities:          
Non-interest bearing deposits $ 7,874,780   $ 7,485,428   $ 9,070,804   $ 7,987,715   $ 8,478,215  
Interest bearing deposits   18,178,254     17,753,171     16,794,451     15,830,612     15,475,822  
Total deposits   26,053,034     25,238,599     25,865,255     23,818,327     23,954,037  
Accrued interest payable   25,270     23,680     18,679     23,841     32,352  
Other liabilities   457,150     556,322     696,149     502,228     413,711  
Short-term borrowings   750,000     885,000     1,035,000     1,675,000     750,000  
Long-term debt   660,521     660,346     660,172     659,997     859,823  
Total liabilities   27,945,975     27,363,947     28,275,255     26,679,393     26,009,923  
           
Stockholders’ equity:          
Preferred stock, $.01 par value, $1,000 liquidation value:          
Authorized shares - 10,000,000          
Issued shares(1)   300,000     300,000     300,000     300,000     300,000  
Common stock, $.01 par value:          
Authorized shares - 100,000,000          
Issued shares(2)   517     515     515     515     514  
Additional paid-in capital   1,060,028     1,056,719     1,054,614     1,050,114     1,044,669  
Retained earnings   2,538,385     2,495,651     2,428,940     2,494,572     2,457,222  
Treasury stock(3)   (332,994 )   (301,842 )   (301,868 )   (301,868 )   (251,857 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes   (136,162 )   (183,107 )   (128,157 )   (367,732 )   (379,886 )
Total stockholders’ equity   3,429,774     3,367,936     3,354,044     3,175,601     3,170,662  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 31,375,749   $ 30,731,883   $ 31,629,299   $ 29,854,994   $ 29,180,585  
           
(1)Preferred stock - issued shares   300,000     300,000     300,000     300,000     300,000  
(2)Common stock - issued shares   51,707,542     51,520,315     51,494,260     51,474,581     51,420,680  
(3)Treasury stock - shares at cost   5,682,609     5,286,503     5,286,503     5,286,503     4,434,405  


TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.    
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)    
(dollars in thousands except per share data)    
  Three Months Ended March 31,
    2025   2024
Interest income    
Interest and fees on loans $ 334,150 $ 330,879
Investment securities   46,565   32,144
Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents   46,574   54,355
Total interest income   427,289   417,378
Interest expense    
Deposits   174,936   175,600
Short-term borrowings   8,246   12,783
Long-term debt   8,073   13,986
Total interest expense   191,255   202,369
Net interest income   236,034   215,009
Provision for credit losses   17,000   19,000
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   219,034   196,009
Non-interest income    
Service charges on deposit accounts   7,840   6,339
Wealth management and trust fee income   3,964   3,567
Brokered loan fees   1,949   1,911
Investment banking and advisory fees   16,478   18,424
Trading income   5,939   4,712
Other   8,274   6,366
Total non-interest income   44,444   41,319
Non-interest expense    
Salaries and benefits   131,641   128,727
Occupancy expense   10,844   9,737
Marketing   5,009   6,036
Legal and professional   14,989   16,195
Communications and technology   23,642   21,114
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance assessment   5,341   8,421
Other   11,554   12,163
Total non-interest expense   203,020   202,393
Income before income taxes   60,458   34,935
Income tax expense   13,411   8,793
Net income   47,047   26,142
Preferred stock dividends   4,313   4,313
Net income available to common stockholders $ 42,734 $ 21,829
     
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.93 $ 0.46
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.92 $ 0.46


TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
SUMMARY OF CREDIT LOSS EXPERIENCE
(dollars in thousands)
  1st Quarter 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter
    2025     2024     2024     2024     2024  
Allowance for credit losses on loans:          
Beginning balance $ 271,709   $ 273,143   $ 267,297   $ 263,962   $ 249,973  
Allowance established for acquired purchase credit deterioration loans           2,579          
Loans charged-off:          
Commercial   10,197     14,100     6,120     9,997     7,544  
Commercial real estate   500     2,566     262     2,111     3,325  
Consumer           30          
Total charge-offs   10,697     16,666     6,412     12,108     10,869  
Recoveries:          
Commercial   483     4,562     329     153     105  
Commercial real estate   413     18              
Consumer   4     15              
Total recoveries   900     4,595     329     153     105  
Net charge-offs   9,797     12,071     6,083     11,955     10,764  
Provision for credit losses on loans   16,467     10,637     9,350     15,290     24,753  
Ending balance $ 278,379   $ 271,709   $ 273,143   $ 267,297   $ 263,962  
           
Allowance for off-balance sheet credit losses:          
Beginning balance $ 53,332   $ 45,969   $ 45,319   $ 40,609   $ 46,362  
Provision for off-balance sheet credit losses   533     7,363     650     4,710     (5,753 )
Ending balance $ 53,865   $ 53,332   $ 45,969   $ 45,319   $ 40,609  
           
Total allowance for credit losses $ 332,244   $ 325,041   $ 319,112   $ 312,616   $ 304,571  
Total provision for credit losses $ 17,000   $ 18,000   $ 10,000   $ 20,000   $ 19,000  
           
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans held for investment   1.24 %   1.21 %   1.23 %   1.23 %   1.27 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to average total loans held for investment   1.29 %   1.22 %   1.24 %   1.27 %   1.32 %
Net charge-offs to average total loans held for investment(1)   0.18 %   0.22 %   0.11 %   0.23 %   0.22 %
Net charge-offs to average total loans held for investment for last 12 months(1)   0.18 %   0.19 %   0.20 %   0.22 %   0.20 %
Total provision for credit losses to average total loans held for investment(1)   0.32 %   0.32 %   0.18 %   0.38 %   0.38 %
Total allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment   1.48 %   1.45 %   1.43 %   1.44 %   1.46 %

(1) Interim period ratios are annualized.

           
TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.          
NON-PERFORMING ASSETS, PAST DUE LOANS AND CRITICIZED LOANS      
(dollars in thousands)          
  1st Quarter 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter
    2025     2024     2024     2024     2024  
NON-PERFORMING ASSETS          
Non-accrual loans held for investment $ 93,565   $ 111,165   $ 88,960   $ 85,021   $ 92,849  
Non-accrual loans held for sale(1)                   9,250  
Other real estate owned                    
Total non-performing assets $ 93,565   $ 111,165   $ 88,960   $ 85,021   $ 102,099  
           
Non-accrual loans held for investment to total loans held for investment   0.42 %   0.50 %   0.40 %   0.39 %   0.45 %
Total non-performing assets to total assets   0.30 %   0.36 %   0.28 %   0.28 %   0.35 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-accrual loans held for investment 3.0x 2.4x 3.1x 3.1x 2.8x
Total allowance for credit losses to non-accrual loans held for investment 3.6x 2.9x 3.6x 3.7x 3.3x
           
LOANS PAST DUE          
Loans held for investment past due 90 days and still accruing $ 791   $ 4,265   $ 5,281   $ 286   $ 3,674  
Loans held for investment past due 90 days to total loans held for investment   %   0.02 %   0.02 %   %   0.02 %
Loans held for sale past due 90 days and still accruing $   $   $   $ 64   $ 147  
           
CRITICIZED LOANS          
Criticized loans $ 762,887   $ 713,951   $ 897,727   $ 859,671   $ 859,539  
Criticized loans to total loans held for investment   3.41 %   3.18 %   4.03 %   3.95 %   4.13 %
Special mention loans $ 484,165   $ 435,626   $ 579,802   $ 593,305   $ 584,528  
Special mention loans to total loans held for investment   2.16 %   1.94 %   2.60 %   2.72 %   2.81 %

(1) First quarter 2024 includes one non-accrual loan previously reported in loans held for investment that was transferred at fair value to held for sale as of March 31, 2024.

 
TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands)
           
  1st Quarter 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter
    2025   2024   2024     2024   2024
Interest income          
Interest and fees on loans $ 334,150 $ 340,388 $ 361,407   $ 345,251 $ 330,879
Investment securities   46,565   44,102   38,389     33,584   32,144
Interest bearing deposits in other banks   46,574   53,081   52,737     43,233   54,355
Total interest income   427,289   437,571   452,533     422,068   417,378
Interest expense          
Deposits   174,936   189,061   190,255     181,280   175,600
Short-term borrowings   8,246   10,678   13,784     12,749   12,783
Long-term debt   8,073   8,225   8,392     11,457   13,986
Total interest expense   191,255   207,964   212,431     205,486   202,369
Net interest income   236,034   229,607   240,102     216,582   215,009
Provision for credit losses   17,000   18,000   10,000     20,000   19,000
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   219,034   211,607   230,102     196,582   196,009
Non-interest income          
Service charges on deposit accounts   7,840   6,989   6,307     5,911   6,339
Wealth management and trust fee income   3,964   4,009   4,040     3,699   3,567
Brokered loan fees   1,949   2,519   2,400     2,131   1,911
Investment banking and advisory fees   16,478   26,740   34,753     25,048   18,424
Trading income   5,939   5,487   5,786     5,650   4,712
Available-for-sale debt securities losses, net       (179,581 )    
Other   8,274   8,330   11,524     7,985   6,366
Total non-interest income   44,444   54,074   (114,771 )   50,424   41,319
Non-interest expense          
Salaries and benefits   131,641   97,873   121,138     118,840   128,727
Occupancy expense   10,844   11,926   12,937     10,666   9,737
Marketing   5,009   4,454   5,863     5,996   6,036
Legal and professional   14,989   15,180   11,135     11,273   16,195
Communications and technology   23,642   24,007   25,951     22,013   21,114
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance assessment   5,341   4,454   4,906     5,570   8,421
Other   11,554   14,265   13,394     14,051   12,163
Total non-interest expense   203,020   172,159   195,324     188,409   202,393
Income/(loss) before income taxes   60,458   93,522   (79,993 )   58,597   34,935
Income tax expense/(benefit)   13,411   22,499   (18,674 )   16,935   8,793
Net income/(loss)   47,047   71,023   (61,319 )   41,662   26,142
Preferred stock dividends   4,313   4,312   4,313     4,312   4,313
Net income/(loss) available to common shareholders $ 42,734 $ 66,711 $ (65,632 ) $ 37,350 $ 21,829


TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED)(1)
(dollars in thousands)
  1st Quarter 2025   4th Quarter 2024   1st Quarter 2024
  Average
Balance 		Income/
Expense 		Yield/
Rate 		  Average
Balance 		Income/
Expense 		Yield/
Rate 		  Average
Balance 		Income/
Expense 		Yield/
Rate
Assets                      
Investment securities(2) $ 4,463,876 $ 46,565 4.10 %   $ 4,504,101 $ 44,102 3.79 %   $ 4,299,368 $ 32,144 2.77 %
Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents   4,255,796   46,574 4.44 %     4,472,772   53,081 4.72 %     4,051,627   54,355 5.40 %
Loans held for sale   335   2 2.97 %       %     51,164   1,184 9.31 %
Loans held for investment, mortgage finance   3,972,106   38,527 3.93 %     5,409,980   50,685 3.73 %     3,517,707   31,455 3.60 %
Loans held for investment(3)   17,527,070   296,091 6.85 %     16,919,925   289,916 6.82 %     16,522,089   298,306 7.26 %
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans   272,758   %     272,975         249,936   %
Loans held for investment, net   21,226,418   334,618 6.39 %     22,056,930   340,601 6.14 %     19,789,860   329,761 6.70 %
Total earning assets   29,946,425   427,759 5.76 %     31,033,803   437,784 5.59 %     28,192,019   417,444 5.88 %
Cash and other assets   1,157,184         1,178,284         1,058,463    
Total assets $ 31,103,609       $ 32,212,087       $ 29,250,482    
                       
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                      
Transaction deposits $ 2,163,250 $ 13,908 2.61 %   $ 2,141,739 $ 15,403 2.86 %   $ 2,006,493 $ 16,858 3.38 %
Savings deposits   13,357,243   133,577 4.06 %     12,932,458   144,393 4.44 %     11,409,677   136,790 4.82 %
Time deposits   2,329,384   27,451 4.78 %     2,331,009   29,265 4.99 %     1,719,325   21,952 5.14 %
Total interest bearing deposits   17,849,877   174,936 3.97 %     17,405,206   189,061 4.32 %     15,135,495   175,600 4.67 %
Short-term borrowings   751,500   8,246 4.45 %     883,326   10,678 4.81 %     912,088   12,783 5.64 %
Long-term debt   660,445   8,073 4.96 %     660,270   8,225 4.96 %     859,509   13,986 6.54 %
Total interest bearing liabilities   19,261,822   191,255 4.03 %     18,948,802   207,964 4.37 %     16,907,092   202,369 4.81 %
Non-interest bearing deposits   7,875,244         9,319,711         8,637,775    
Other liabilities   552,154         522,641         509,286    
Stockholders’ equity   3,414,389         3,420,933         3,196,329    
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 31,103,609       $ 32,212,087       $ 29,250,482    
Net interest income   $ 236,504       $ 229,820       $ 215,075  
Net interest margin     3.19 %       2.93 %       3.03 %

(1) Taxable equivalent rates used where applicable.
(2) Yields on investment securities are calculated using available-for-sale securities at amortized cost.
(3) Average balances include non-accrual loans.

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

The following items are non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted non-interest income, adjusted non-interest expense, adjusted net income, adjusted net income available to common stockholders, adjusted pre-provision net revenue (“PPNR”), adjusted diluted earnings/(loss) per common share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average common equity, adjusted efficiency ratio, adjusted non-interest income to average earning assets and adjusted non-interest expense to average earning assets. These are not measures recognized under GAAP and therefore are considered non-GAAP financial measures. The table below provides a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures.

These non-GAAP financial measures are adjusted for certain items, listed below, that management believes are non-operating in nature and not representative of its actual operating performance. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful additional information about Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. to assist management and investors in evaluating operating results, financial strength, business performance and capital position. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. As such, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analyses of operating results or capital position as reported under GAAP.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures      
(dollars in thousands except per share data) 1st Quarter
2025 		4th Quarter
2024 		3rd Quarter
2024 		2nd Quarter
2024 		1st Quarter
2024
Net interest income $ 236,034   $ 229,607   $ 240,102   $ 216,582   $ 215,009  
           
Non-interest income   44,444     54,074     (114,771 )   50,424     41,319  
Available-for-sale debt securities losses, net           179,581          
Non-interest income, adjusted   44,444     54,074     64,810     50,424     41,319  
           
Non-interest expense   203,020     172,159     195,324     188,409     202,393  
FDIC special assessment           651     (462 )   (3,000 )
Restructuring expenses           (5,923 )       (2,018 )
Legal Settlement                   (5,000 )
Non-interest expense, adjusted   203,020     172,159     190,052     187,947     192,375  
           
Provision for credit losses   17,000     18,000     10,000     20,000     19,000  
           
Income tax expense/(benefit)   13,411     22,499     (18,674 )   16,935     8,793  
Tax effect of adjustments           44,880     104     2,262  
Income tax expense/(benefit), adjusted   13,411     22,499     26,206     17,039     11,055  
           
Net income/(loss)(1) $ 47,047   $ 71,023   $ (61,319 ) $ 41,662   $ 26,142  
Net income/(loss), adjusted(1) $ 47,047   $ 71,023   $ 78,654   $ 42,020   $ 33,898  
           
Preferred stock dividends   4,313     4,312     4,313     4,312     4,313  
           
Net income/(loss) to common stockholders(2) $ 42,734   $ 66,711   $ (65,632 ) $ 37,350   $ 21,829  
Net income/(loss) to common stockholders, adjusted(2) $ 42,734   $ 66,711   $ 74,341   $ 37,708   $ 29,585  
           
PPNR(3) $ 77,458   $ 111,522   $ (69,993 ) $ 78,597   $ 53,935  
PPNR(3), adjusted $ 77,458   $ 111,522   $ 114,860   $ 79,059   $ 63,953  
           
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted   46,616,704     46,770,961     46,608,742     46,872,498     47,711,192  
Diluted earnings/(loss) per common share $ 0.92   $ 1.43   $ (1.41 ) $ 0.80   $ 0.46  
Diluted earnings/(loss) per common share, adjusted $ 0.92   $ 1.43   $ 1.59   $ 0.80   $ 0.62  
           
Average total assets $ 31,103,609   $ 32,212,087   $ 31,215,173   $ 29,750,852   $ 29,250,482  
Return on average assets   0.61 %   0.88 % (0.78 )%   0.56 %   0.36 %
Return on average assets, adjusted   0.61 %   0.88 %   1.00 %   0.57 %   0.47 %
           
Average common equity $ 3,114,389   $ 3,120,933   $ 2,945,238   $ 2,857,661   $ 2,896,329  
Return on average common equity   5.56 %   8.50 % (8.87 )%   5.26 %   3.03 %
Return on average common equity, adjusted   5.56 %   8.50 %   10.04 %   5.31 %   4.11 %
           
Efficiency ratio(4)   72.4 %   60.7 %   155.8 %   70.6 %   79.0 %
Efficiency ratio, adjusted(4)   72.4 %   60.7 %   62.3 %   70.4 %   75.1 %
           
Average earning assets $ 29,946,425   $ 31,033,803   $ 29,975,318   $ 28,573,791   $ 28,192,019  
Non-interest income to average earning assets   0.60 %   0.69 % (1.52 )%   0.71 %   0.59 %
Non-interest income to average earning assets, adjusted   0.60 %   0.69 %   0.86 %   0.71 %   0.59 %
Non-interest expense to average earning assets   2.75 %   2.21 %   2.59 %   2.65 %   2.89 %
Non-interest expense to average earning assets, adjusted   2.75 %   2.21 %   2.52 %   2.65 %   2.74 %

(1) Net interest income plus non-interest income, less non-interest expense, provision for credit losses and income tax expense/(benefit). On an adjusted basis, net interest income plus non-interest income, adjusted, less non-interest expense, adjusted, provision for credit losses and income tax expense/(benefit), adjusted.
(2) Net income/(loss), less preferred stock dividends. On an adjusted basis, net income/(loss), adjusted, less preferred stock dividends.
(3) Net interest income plus non-interest income, less non-interest expense. On an adjusted basis, net interest income plus non-interest income, adjusted, less non-interest expense, adjusted.
(4) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. On an adjusted basis, non-interest expense, adjusted, divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income, adjusted.


INVESTOR CONTACT
Jocelyn Kukulka, 469.399.8544
jocelyn.kukulka@texascapitalbank.com

MEDIA CONTACT
Julia Monter, 469.399.8425
julia.monter@texascapitalbank.com

