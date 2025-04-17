Aventon Announces the All-New Pace 4 with Smart Bike technology

Next-generation electric bike with 4G/GPS and Theft Deterrent features enabled by the ACU(Aventon Control Unit), empowering more control for the everyday rider.

Brea, Ca, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- April 17th, 2025 – Aventon , an innovator in electric bicycles, is excited to introduce the updated, featured loaded Pace 4. With its relaxed geometry and smart bike technology, the Pace 4 is the perfect eBike for the around town cruiser or upright commuter. Aventon’s fourth eBike to showcase the Aventon Control Unit (ACU), the Pace 4 is designed for riders looking to elevate their rides with enhanced comfort and advanced smart features like Geofencing, GPS Tracking, Locking rear wheel, Startup Password, and more.

The all new Pace 4 comes fully equipped with everything you need for your casual rides and urban explorations. Thoughtful comfort geometry paired with a suspension seat post provides maximum comfort on bumpy streets. The implementation of Ride Tune capabilities also allows the rider to customize the ride feel of the bike for a mellow ride to the coffee shop or a fast cruise through town. Elevate your ride with effortless motion.

'We are excited to continue expanding our lineup of next generation eBikes with our ACU technology. We are setting new standards for what a smart bike means to customers, elevating every ride.” - says Aventon CEO, JW Zhang.

Pace 4 Features:

Flint, Mica, and Blue Steel - The Pace 4 is now available in three exciting colors in an accessible Step-Through frame. With its comfortable design and powerful features, this bike is set to revolutionize your riding experience.

The Pace 4 has a 500W, 36V Hub Drive Motor, delivering 60Nm of torque and peak wattage of 864W. Whether you're tackling steep hills or cruising flat neighborhoods, the Pace 4 will get you there with comfort and ease.

One of the standout features of the new Pace 4 is its increased range. Riders can now enjoy up to 70 miles of range in ECO mode, making it perfect for long leisure days or adventurous weekend rides. Say goodbye to range anxiety and embrace the freedom of extended rides.

Comfort is a highlight of the Pace 4. The updated handlebars and a suspension seat post with 50mm of travel offer a personalized and comfortable ride. Whether you're cruising to the coffee shop or embarking on a weekend adventure, the Pace 4 ensures a smooth and enjoyable journey.

Advanced Security meets Connectivity:

The Aventon Control Unit (ACU) keeps you protected and connected like never before. With enhanced features such as Integrated Rear Wheel Lock, Geofencing, and Passcode Protection, you can rest assured your bike is safe wherever you go. The ACU also provides real-time bike stats through GPS tracking and a 4G connection, allowing you to monitor your ride's performance with ease. The Pace 4 is your daily driver that takes the stress out of everyday rides.

Price & Availability:

MSRP: $1,799

Available 4/17/2025

To learn more about the Aventon Pace 4, please visit aventon.com .

About Aventon

Aventon, based in Southern California, is one of the world’s leading and innovative bicycle manufacturers and retailers. In 2012, CEO JW Zhang was inspired to build his own bicycle brand to create affordable and high-quality bikes.

With roots in performance cycling, Aventon’s heritage of innovation propelled them into a bold belief that they could transition from fixed gear bikes into e-mobility, making it more enjoyable for the masses. Their goal was to create a brand that was versatile, inclusive and all-encompassing of the different types of riders that exist, without sacrificing foundational attention to precision and purposefully-built products.

Aventon exists to enable people to redefine Adventure. They believe that every ride is an opportunity for riders, in every stage of their lives, to change the way they experience the world, and in that moment feel alive. They are fully committed to prevailing in their dedication to introducing premium technologies and placing their customers’ experience at the center of their world.

redefine Adventure.

For more information, visit www.aventon.com or visit one of Aventon’s 1,800+ dealer locations nationwide.

Tom Sweeney Ride Aventon Inc. marketing@aventon.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.