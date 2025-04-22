Agreena launches transparency initiative to strengthen trust in soil carbon credit market

In line with Earth Day, Agreena unveils Carbon Credit Confidence initiative for farmers and corporates to help drive climate action

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Agreena , the company powering the global transition to regenerative agriculture, today announces the launch of its Carbon Credit Confidence initiative aimed at boosting trust in the carbon credit market.According to recent Agreena polling data, 62% of stakeholders are struggling to evaluate the success of carbon credit projects, leaving many corporates uncertain about how to assess their investments in sustainability. While this challenge spans the entire voluntary carbon market, it is particularly relevant in nature-based solutions like soil carbon, where measurement and impact can be complex.To combat this challenge, the initiative aims to close the confidence gap by providing a range of resources designed to enhance transparency and trust in the sector.Farm WalksAs part of the Carbon Credit Confidence initiative, stakeholders are invited directly to exclusive farm walks to see regenerative agriculture in practice, hear firsthand from farmers about the challenges and benefits of transitioning, and gain transparency into how soil carbon programmes like Agreena’s work - from onboarding and data collection to credit issuance.By grounding climate ambition in real-world experience, the campaign offers a rare opportunity to witness the intersection of innovation, verification, and agricultural impact, and to better understand the future of sustainable farming from the soil up.Technology-enabled transparencyCreating carbon credits from soil requires precise measurement and data. Agreena empowers farmers by rewarding their transition to regenerative agriculture, turning sustainability into a financial incentive. Its high-integrity soil carbon credits are issued under standards aligned with the Core Carbon Principles (CCPs), ensuring transparency through independent third-party auditing, robust data collection, and evidence of additionality. All credits are fully traceable to specific European regions.In support of the Carbon Credit Confidence initiative, Agreena has developed a three-step framework to ensure that transparency is at the heart of its technology:1. Credible baseline and data collection: Agreena gathers five years of historical data on every field onboarded to the programme to establish an accurate baseline of soil organic carbon.2. Measure and model approach: On an annual basis, the Soil Organic Carbon (SOC) sequestered in the soil is quantified by combining soil sampling, farmer-reported metrics, and independently validated scientific models.3. Minimising risks and ensuring integrity: Agreena addresses risks such as leakage, uncertainty, and reversals through rigorous data analysis and third-party verification, ensuring that each carbon credit issued represents a genuine, verified climate benefit.Verra-certified soil carbon creditsTo further support its commitment to transparency, Agreena has published a whitepaper outlining the rigorous standards behind its Verra-registered carbon credits.Verra, a global leader in certifying carbon credits, ensures Agreena's credits meet the highest standards of integrity. The whitepaper provides stakeholders with valuable insights into Agreena's carbon credit methodology. This includes how Agreena aligns with the VCS VM0042 methodology, which mandates a minimum monitored durability of 40 years, and with the Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market’s (ICVCM) Core Carbon Principles’ eligibility criteria for soil carbon.Simon Haldrup, Agreena’s CEO, commented: “Carbon markets hold enormous potential, but trust is paramount. By combining real-world evidence, cutting-edge technology, and global accreditation standards, Agreena is bridging the confidence gap for farmers and corporates alike.”“With multiple project developers operating in this space, simplicity and transparency are key,” Haldrup continued. “Agreena's focus is on making it as easy as possible for farmers to participate while ensuring they access the most robust and widely recognised carbon programmes. This initiative ensures that businesses have the transparency and insights they need to invest in sustainability with certainty.”Sam Telleen, CEO of Terrapass, commented: "As a leader in delivering high-integrity, third-party verified carbon credits, Terrapass strongly supports Agreena’s Carbon Credit Confidence initiative. Transparent, independently audited soil carbon credits are essential to building trust and driving real climate action. By aligning with rigorous standards and providing clear, traceable data, Agreena is setting a new benchmark for confidence in nature-based solutions. Initiatives like this empower businesses and farmers alike to invest in sustainability with certainty, ensuring that every credit represents a genuine, measurable impact in the fight against climate change."Download the Verra-certified whitepaper or register your interest for an upcoming Agreena farm walk here: https://agreena.com/carbon-credit-confidence-intiative/ ENDAbout AgreenaHeadquartered in Denmark, Agreena is powering the global transition to regenerative agriculture, operating Europe’s leading soil carbon programme. Through its flagship AgreenaCarbon project, which is the first large-scale agricultural cropland initiative registered under Verra's world-renowned Verified Carbon Standard, Agreena collaborates with thousands of farmers across 4.5 million hectares of arable land in 20 markets.Agreena finances farmers’ transition to sustainable practices, measures and verifies the climate impact with field-level accuracy, and offers climate solutions to corporates to achieve their sustainability goals. Uniquely, Agreena’s holistic solution combines proprietary digital measurement, reporting, and verification (dMRV) capabilities, leveraging AI and satellite imagery to unlock nature-based solutions at scale with ground-level accuracy.Visit: www.agreena.com

