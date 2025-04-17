Vervias Announces Introduction of Comprehensive New Employee Benefit Scheme

CHENGDU, China, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vervias, a global leader in wealth management, proudly announces the launch of its new employee benefit scheme, which will enhance the well-being of its team and foster a more positive, supportive workplace environment. This comprehensive package provides employees with a greater range of financial, health, and wellness benefits to support their personal and professional growth.





The new scheme is part of Vervias' ongoing commitment to its employees, recognizing that the company's success is built on the talents and contributions of its dedicated team. By offering diverse benefits, the company hopes to attract and retain top talent while ensuring that every member of the Vervias family has the resources to live a balanced and fulfilling life.

Fostering Employee Well-Being and Satisfaction

"At Vervias, we believe that a strong, healthy workforce is the foundation of a successful company," said David Zhang, CEO of Vervias. "This new employee benefit scheme is designed to support our team's personal and professional well-being, ensuring that they have the tools and resources to thrive both in and outside of work. We're excited to roll out these enhancements as part of our ongoing efforts to create a dynamic and supportive environment for all our employees."

Key Features of the New Employee Benefit Scheme

The new benefits package includes:

Health and Wellness Programs : Comprehensive medical, dental, and mental health coverage, alongside access to wellness programs to improve physical and mental well-being.

: Comprehensive medical, dental, and mental health coverage, alongside access to wellness programs to improve physical and mental well-being. Retirement and Financial Planning Support : Financial planning assistance and retirement savings options to ensure employees are well-prepared for their future.

: Financial planning assistance and retirement savings options to ensure employees are well-prepared for their future. Flexible Work Arrangements : Options for remote work, flexible hours, and additional paid time off to provide employees with a better work-life balance.

: Options for remote work, flexible hours, and additional paid time off to provide employees with a better work-life balance. Professional Development and Education : Funding for ongoing education, professional development courses, and leadership training to foster career growth and long-term success.

: Funding for ongoing education, professional development courses, and leadership training to foster career growth and long-term success. Family Support Benefits: Parental leave, childcare assistance, and support for families, ensuring that employees can focus on both their professional and personal responsibilities.

A Commitment to Long-Term Employee Satisfaction

Vervias remains focused on providing its employees with the tools and support they need to succeed and grow within the company. Introducing this new benefit scheme is part of the company's broader efforts to maintain a culture of respect, support, and innovation that drives individual and organizational success.

About Vervias

Vervias is a global wealth management company based in Chengdu, China. Combining international insight with local expertise, we offer forward-thinking solutions to meet the evolving needs of individuals and institutions. Our team focuses on creating personalized investment strategies that align with your long-term financial objectives.

For inquiries, please contact:

Frida Johansson

Chief Engagement Officer

+86 28 6787 2827

f.johansson@vervias.com

