Mystery Shopping Services Market Expected to Reach $3,237.20 Billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 4.91% from 2025-2032

CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global mystery shopping services market size stood at USD 2,217.62 million in 2024. The market is set to increase from USD 2,314.98 million in 2025 to USD 3,237.20 million by 2032 at a CAGR of 4.91% from 2025 to 2032.Mystery shopping services involve sending undercover individuals, called secret or mystery shoppers, to various sales locations, including retail stores, hotels, and showrooms. These shoppers mimic regular customers and complete tasks, such as making purchases, filing complaints, and asking questions. This approach enables businesses to evaluate the quality of customer service, gain valuable insights, and ensure employees adhere to company protocols. The integration of advanced technologies by mystery shoppers is driving market growth.The COVID-19 pandemic posed severe challenges for the market, with widespread lockdowns, business closures, and disrupted supply chains stalling market development. The COVID-19 pandemic posed severe challenges for the market, with widespread lockdowns, business closures, and disrupted supply chains stalling market development. However, recovery began in 2021 as restrictions were lifted, leading to increased retail activity, improved production, and growing customer footfall.Fortune Business Insights™ shares this information in its report titled "Mystery Shopping Services Market, 2025-2032."

Segments Covered: By Services (Banking and Finance, Retail, Hospitality, Automotive, and Others), By Type (Video Mystery Shopping, In-Person Mystery Shopping, Telephone Mystery Shopping, Online Mystery Shopping, and Multiple Touchpoint Mystery Shopping).

Regional Scope: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa

Growth Drivers: Rise in Awareness Regarding Mystery Shopping Services Among Various Industries to Fuel Market Growth

Competitive Landscape:Key Companies Emphasize Strategic Alliances and Product Launches to Build Strong Brand RecognitionNetrika, BARE International, BestMark, IntelliShop, and Sinclair Customer Metrics dominate the market as key players. With these top 5 providers of mystery shopping services collectively holding approximately 28.12% of the global share, the market remains consolidated. These key players leverage technological advancements, strategic partnerships, and market expansions to broaden their market reach. Additionally, their marketing strategies aim to build strong brand recognition and set industry benchmarks.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:• Netrika (India)• BARE International (U.S.)• BestMark (Russia)• IntelliShop (U.S.)• Sinclair Customer Metrics (U.S.)• Signature Worldwide (U.S.)• Appexigo (India)• GAPbuster Worldwide Pty (Australia)• ACE Mystery Shopping (U.S.)• Secret Shopper (U.S.)

Segmentation Analysis:Rising Emphasis on Enhancing Consumer Shopping Experience Bolsters Retail Segment GrowthBy services, the market is divided into banking and finance, retail, hospitality, automotive, and others. The retail segment holds a majority mystery shopping services market share, driven by the efforts of mystery shoppers who offer insights into the consumer’s viewpoint. This approach enables retailers to pinpoint areas for enhancing the shopping experience, assess employee product expertise, evaluate the success of events and promotions, and ultimately boost customer satisfaction.The In-person Mystery Shopping Segment Commanded the Market as Several Industries Widely Prefer ItIn terms of type, the market is categorized into video mystery shopping, in-person mystery shopping, telephone mystery shopping, online mystery shopping, and multiple touchpoint mystery shopping. The in-person mystery shopping segment led the global market, characterized by shoppers posing as regular customers to appraise service quality and overall experience. This method is widely employed across industries, such as healthcare, hospitality, automotive, retail, dining, banking, fitness, and petro-convenience.From the regional ground, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Key Factors Driving the Global Mystery Shopping Services Market:Rising Preference for Mystery Shopping Services Among Various Industries to Boost Market ExpansionThe burgeoning demand for mystery shopping services stems from their potential to improve customer loyalty, optimize sales performance, and refine service delivery. Industries, such as hotels, restaurants, and retail, are increasingly relying on these insights to better align with customer expectations and implement necessary adjustments. Furthermore, the surge in targeted digital advertisements by mystery shopping providers on platforms, such as Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn has amplified awareness, fueling market growth.On the other hand, high service costs and lack of data are impeding the mystery shopping services market growth.➤ Regional Insights:Strong Presence of Retail Outlets, Hotels, and Restaurants in the U.S. and Canada Fueled Market Growth in North AmericaNorth America took the lead in the global market, spurred by a rise in retail outlets, hotels, and restaurants in the U.S. and Canada. Growing preference for mystery shoppers by different industries to boost customer footfall and customer retention and to offer better customer service products is propelling market progress in the region.The market in Europe is expected to rise with a significant CAGR in the coming years, owing to rising demand for businesses to analyze and enhance customer experience. Mystery shopping service suppliers give crucial insights into customer behavior and likings, which assists companies in polishing their plans and augmenting market expansion in Europe.

Recent Developments in the Global Mystery Shopping Services Market:March 2024 – Allwyn, a U.K.-based company that deals with providing technology for the lottery industry, announced the launch of Operation Guardian. The operation will expand the mystery shopper and knowledge programs, which will enhance the levels of support for retailers and enable them to sell National Lottery products.

Read Related Insights: Luxury Hotel Market Size, Share, Growth and Forecast, 2032 Travel Retail Market Share, Growth, Report, 2032

