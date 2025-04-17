Sungrow Europe Appoints Content Digital Agency (CDA) for Digital Media Initiatives in the Region

Our team is committed to delivering innovative digital solutions that meet Sungrow's marketing objectives and contribute to their continued success in the renewable energy sector.” — Zubin Nalawalla

MUNICH, BAVARIA, GERMANY, April 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Content Digital Agency (CDA) is happy to announce its association with Sungrow Europe as their digital media partner for the European region to handle digital media activations in over 20 countries.Holding the global No.1 position in PV inverter shipments (S&P Global Commodity Insights Estimates), Sungrow is committed to driving innovation and sustainability in the renewable energy sector. Content Digital Agency will play a pivotal role in amplifying Sungrow's brand presence and messaging across the European region via strategic digital marketing."We are excited to partner with Content Digital Agency to strengthen our digital presence in the European market," said Zaid Basheer, Senior Digital Marketing Manager at Sungrow Europe. "Their expertise in digital marketing will help us to enhance the communication of our brand values and solutions to our target audience.”"We are thrilled to partner with Sungrow Europe," said Zubin Nalawalla , Founder of Content Digital Agency. "Our team is committed to delivering innovative digital solutions that meet Sungrow's marketing objectives and contribute to their continued success in the renewable energy sector.”“What started as a pilot campaign has resulted in a strong association, and it’s a testament of our agency’s capabilities and expertise in delivering effective results.” said Rayo Sarkari, Chief Communications Officer at Content Digital Agency.About Content Digital Agency:Content Digital Agency (CDA) is an India-based digital media firm with presence in 6 locations across India, Germany and the United Kingdom. It offers cutting edge digital marketing solutions, including strategy, creative, media planning and buying, with programmatic media as their marquee offering. Their team of experienced professionals delivers performance and content based solutions that meet clients' marketing objectives.

