Reverend Barbara Lane Hosts Transformative Online Community Gathering on Childhood Trauma Healing

Reverend Barbara Lane

First Session Launches Wednesday, May 14 at 7 PM ET — Topic: Acceptance

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Best-selling, award-winning author and trauma healing therapist Reverend Barbara Lane, MA, OMC, invites the public to the launch of her ONLINE Community Gathering series, beginning Wednesday, May 14, at 7 PM ET. This inaugural event will focus on the powerful and life-changing topic of acceptance and will be offered in a safe, welcoming virtual environment.

For more information or to register, click here: https://barbaralane.info/workshops#1e8e9047-098f-4157-89b1-a1e4a1591986

“I am thrilled to offer my time to speak with you about healing from childhood trauma,” says Reverend Lane. “As a ministerial counselor with over 25 years of experience working with families, couples, and individuals, I am pleased to share and teach the foundational concepts from my self-help workbook, What Your Inner Child Knows: Nine Steps to Rescue Your Abused Inner Child.”

A survivor of childhood abuse, Reverend Lane brings both professional wisdom and deep personal insight to her work. “As a survivor, along with my ten sisters, I know firsthand the difficulty of letting go of childhood pain. I’m honored to share all 11 of our healing stories, as written in my memoir Broken Water: An Extraordinary True Story," she shares.

Reverend Lane’s mission is deeply rooted in the revolutionary work of her late mentor and colleague David Grove. Grove's client-centered method remains one of the most effective therapeutic tools for trauma recovery. Broken Water stands as a living testament to Grove’s profound theories, translated through Lane and her sisters' voices and lived experiences.

This first gathering is just the beginning of a series of transformational conversations centered around the healing journey. Upcoming topics will include:

- The Importance of Finding Support

- Spirituality and Healing the Inner Child

- Exercises and Journaling for Inner Growth

Participants will be guided through meaningful dialogue, healing exercises, and reflections to foster emotional release, connection, and empowerment.

"I first started working with Barbara about 2004. When I first came to her I was suffering from depression, anxiety, and self-hatred as a result of many years of abuse from my father as I was growing up. She is absolutely the best counselor that I have ever worked with, and she very likely saved my life. She is the first person in my life that I ever experienced unconditional love from, and she put me on a successful healing path that continues to this day..." - Kelvin Pierce.

In addition to her online community gathering, Reverend Barbara Lane offers a 9-week one-on-one mentorship program to provide personalized support on the healing journey. This transformative program consists of nine private weekly sessions conducted via Zoom or phone, each aligned with a step from her powerful Nine-Step Program featured in What Your Inner Child Knows. Through compassionate guidance and tailored insights, participants will deepen their healing process in a safe, supportive space.

Barbara Lane recently appeared on Twice 5 Miles Radio with James Navé to discuss her transformative journey of healing, truth, and resilience:

SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/jamesnavet5m/barbaralane

YouTube: https://youtu.be/ElOOkVOQkNU

About Reverend Barbara Lane:

Reverend Barbara Lane, MA, OMC, is a nationally respected trauma healing therapist, award-winning author, and ministerial counselor. She is the author of the best-selling memoir Broken Water and the healing workbook What Your Inner Child Knows. She empowers survivors with over two decades of experience to reclaim their lives and live with joy, purpose, and self-compassion.

For media inquiries, interviews, or further information, please contact: https://barbaralane.info/

https://www.facebook.com/barbaralane.author

https://www.instagram.com/barbaralaneauthor/

www.linkedin.com/in/revbarbaralane

