PHILIPPINES, April 17 - Press Release
April 15, 2025

Poe on road mishaps

The rash of road mishaps claiming lives and limbs is appalling and must be urgently addressed.

With more motorists using the road, such as this week due to the Holy Week break, authorities could not afford to have a lackluster enforcement of traffic laws and regulations.

Transportation agencies should coordinate with local government units to ensure visibility of road enforcers and strict enforcement of traffic laws and regulations.

As a more comprehensive remedy, we reiterate our proposed law for the creation of an independent transportation safety board that can competently carry out timely and evidence-based investigations on the causes of road crashes.

The body will have a life-saving mandate of improving safety measures and ensuring their implementation.

Lives lost on the road can never be brought back or compensated.

