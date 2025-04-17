PHILIPPINES, April 17 - Press Release

April 16, 2025 Gatchalian: Increase Guidance Designates to Address Bullying Incidents in Schools Senator Win Gatchalian is proposing to increase the number of guidance designates in public schools to help address incidents of bullying. Gatchalian made this proposal in a Senate Committee on Basic Education hearing that tackled recent incidents of bullying and violence in schools. Guidance designates are teachers tasked with performing duties related to the implementation of guidance services. The lawmaker also urged the Department of Education (DepEd) to review the ideal ratio of guidance designates to learners. To date, one guidance counselor or guidance designate is assigned for every 500 learners. Based on DepEd data, 10,412 out of 45,326 schools have no guidance designates for School Year 2024-2025. While Gatchalian maintains that teachers should be relieved of non-teaching tasks, he sees the increase in guidance designates as a stopgap measure in the absence of guidance counselors. "Part of our recommendation to DepEd is to review the role of guidance designates. Maybe we can increase their number depending on the size of the school by adjusting the ratio," said Gatchalian. Moving forward, Gatchalian pressed the importance of implementing the Basic Education Mental Health and Well-Being Promotion Act (Republic Act No. 12080), which he authored and sponsored. The law mandates the development of a School-Based Mental Health Program to promote the mental health and well-being of learners. The law also seeks to address the shortage of guidance counselors in public schools. Gatchalian: Karagdagang mga 'Guidance Designate' Makakatulong sa Pagsugpo ng Bullying sa mga Paaralan Iminumungkahi ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang pagdagdag sa bilang ng mga guidance designates sa mga pampublikong paaralan upang matugunan ang mga insidente ng bullying. Ibinahagi ni Gatchalian ang kanyang panukala sa isang pagdinig ng Senate Committee on Basic Education, kung saan tinalakay ang mga insidente ng bullying at karahasan sa mga paaralan. Ang mga guidance designate ay mga guro na inaatasang gampanan ang mga tungkuling may kinalaman sa pagpapatupad ng guidance services. Hinimok din ng mambabatas ang Department of Education (DepEd) na repasuhin ang ideal ratio ng mga guidance designates sa mga mag-aaral. Sa kasalukuyan, isang guidance designate o guidance counselor ang itinatalaga kada 500 na mag-aaral. Batay sa datos ng DepEd, 10,412 sa 45,326 na mga paaralan ang walang guidance designate noong School Year 2024-2025. Bagama't naninindigan si Gatchalian na mahalagang mawala sa mga guro ang mga non-teaching tasks, itinuturing niya ang pagdagdag ng mga guidance designates bilang isang pansamantalang solusyon habang hindi pa natutugunan ang kakulangan ng mga guidance counselors. "Bahagi ng ating mga rekomendasyon ay ang pagrepaso sa papel ng mga guidance designate. Maaari natin dagdagan ang bilang nila batay sa laki ng paaralan at sa pamamagitan ng pag-adjust sa ratio," ani Gatchalian. Binigyang diin ng senador ang kahalagahan ng pagpapatupad ng Basic Education Mental Health and Well-Being Promotion Act (Republic Act No. 12080) na kanyang iniakda at isinulong. Mandato ng naturang batas ang pagpapatupad ng School-Based Mental Health Program upang itaguyod ang mental health at kapakanan ng mga mag-aaral. Layon din ng naturang batas na tugunan ang kakulangan ng mga guidance counselor sa mga pampublikong paaralan.

