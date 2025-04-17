PHILIPPINES, April 17 - Press Release

April 16, 2025 Kickboxing president TOL hails Team PH's 22-medal haul at world kickboxing championship Senate Majority Leader Francis 'TOL' Tolentino today hailed the impressive performance of Team Philippines at the recently concluded 1st Thailand Kickboxing World Cup 2025 held in Bangkok, Thailand. Also the President of the Samahang Kickboxing ng Pilipinas (SKP), Tolentino said the team's 22-medal haul shows the constant improvement of Filipino kickboxers and their ability to excel in the world stage. "Filipino kickboxers are world-class. They are highly skilled, well disciplined, and possess a fighting heart. I congratulate our athletes for proudly raising our flag at the World Kickboxing Cup," said Tolentino, who is also an active supporter of Filipino athletes in various sports.. He added: "Our kickboxers, with the help of their coaches and managers, are committed to continue to improve their craft and bring honor to our country in international competitions." "Ang paglalaro ng kickboxing ay hindi gawang biro; ito po ay isang combat sport. Nawa'y patuloy nating ipagdasal at suportahan ang ating kickboxers - at lahat ng atletang Pilipino!" Tolentino appealed. The Philippine team's medal haul consisted of eight golds, four silvers, and ten bronzes from the form and combat categories. Among those who logged notable performances in the form categories were Jovan Medallo, who captured four golds, and Janah Jade Lavador, who took two golds and two bronzes. In the combat events, Whinny Bayawon and Jethro Saba led the charge, winning gold in the 57-kg Light Contact and 63-kg Kick Light categories, respectively. Among the women fighters, Paris Olympic boxer Hergie Bacyadan affirmed her stature in her first sport by capturing silver in the women's K1-70 kg division. The 1st Thailand Kickboxing World Cup 2025 gathered 630 athletes from 30 countries, and was officially sanctioned by the World Association of Kickboxing Associations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.