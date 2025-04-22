Millburn Student Gavin Sherman Establishes Scholarship Initiative for Underserved Student Athletes

MILLBURN, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gavin Sherman, a junior at Millburn High School, is leveling the playing field with “The Other Side of the End Zone,” an inspiring initiative that provides financial assistance to underserved high school football players. The organization awarded its inaugural scholarship of $5,000 to a student at West Side High School in Newark, NJ last year, paving the way for future educational opportunities.

Sherman, a running back himself, founded “The Other Side of the End Zone” in August 2023 after discovering that many football players in neighboring schools have limited opportunities beyond athletics. His initiative sheds light on the inequities in opportunity and educational attainment in Union and Essex counties, where some schools see as few as 10.5% of students enroll in postsecondary education, according to the NJ Department of Education. By providing financial support, the initiative aims to address the gap in access to higher education.

“I saw a need and wanted to act,” Sherman said. “This isn’t just about football. It’s about giving these students a chance to succeed beyond the field.”

After brainstorming the initiative, Sherman began building a brand, logo, and website with a custom donation landing page. He worked closely with his father to establish the nonprofit and obtain tax-exempt status. Meanwhile, he began reaching out to schools, community leaders, and potential donors to raise awareness of the initiative and organize fundraisers at local events.

The first major success came from a fundraiser at a Millburn home football game, sponsored by the football booster club and local pizzeria Clemenza's, which raised over $1,000 and introduced the initiative to the broader community. Sherman’s efforts gained local recognition in TAPInto Millburn.

“It's been amazing to see the support of the community, and I'm grateful to everyone who has contributed to helping us reach our goal,” said Sherman. “I’m excited to continue expanding our efforts and empowering more students to pursue higher education.”

Next month, Sherman is hosting a Youth Football Clinic for Millburn students in grades three through eight. The clinic will take place on May 13, and is still accepting sponsors. Learn more about the event and larger initiative at www.tosotez.org.

About Gavin Sherman

Gavin Sherman is a junior at Millburn High School and an athlete on their football and track teams. He also coaches recreation basketball and is training to become a lifeguard. He enjoys spending time with his friends and hopes to pursue a meaningful career in a role that gives back to the community while also allowing him to provide his future kids the support that was given to him.

About The Other Side of the End Zone

The Other Side of the End Zone, Inc. is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing scholarships for underprivileged high school football players in New Jersey. The initiative aims to create opportunities for students to pursue higher education and achieve their academic and athletic goals.

For more information or to donate, visit www.tosotez.org.

