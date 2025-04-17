NOMINEES ANNOUNCED FOR THE HYRUM JUSTICE COURT VACANCY

Hyrum, Utah—The Hyrum Judicial Nominating Commission has selected four nominees for a justice court judge position that will serve Hyrum, Mendon, Paradise and Nibley, Utah. The final candidate will replace Judge Paul Larsen who will retire in June.

Following is an alphabetical listing of the nominees followed by place of employment and residence:

Sean D. Brian, J.D., Attorney at Law, resident of Harrisville,

Trevor L. Cook, J.D., Attorney at Law and Justice Court Judge in Rich County, resident of Nibley,

Brody E. Flint, J.D., Attorney at Law, resident of Honeyville, and

John Hulbert, J.D., Attorney at Law, resident of Hyrum.

A comment period will be held through April 26, 2025. Once application materials are provided to Stephanie Miller, the Hyrum City Mayor, she will have 30 days to make a final selection. Her selection must then be ratified by the Hyrum City Council. To submit written comments about any of the candidates, please email James Peters, Justice Court Administrator, at jamesp@utcourts.gov.

# # #