Aaron Stanger was sentenced today to 4-8 years by Judge Shelly Stratman for three counts of Theft by Deception over $5,000. This case commenced from complaints filed by more than a dozen individuals who made large down payments for pool construction but were never provided the finished product.

"We are grateful for the decision today. We appreciate the great work of Don Kleine and his team and look forward to working together to continue to help the victims of this scam,” stated Attorney General Mike Hilgers.

The case was initiated by the Consumer Protection Division of the Attorney General’s Office and then referred to the Douglas County Attorney’s Office. The cooperative efforts of these two agencies, along with their investigations work and detectives from Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, led to this conviction and sentence.