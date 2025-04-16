Submit Release
News Search

There were 370 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,750 in the last 365 days.

Aaron Stanger was sentenced today to 4-8 years by Judge Shelly Stratman for three counts of Theft by Deception over $5,000

Posted

Wednesday, April 16, 2025

Aaron Stanger was sentenced today to 4-8 years by Judge Shelly Stratman for three counts of Theft by Deception over $5,000. This case commenced from complaints filed by more than a dozen individuals who made large down payments for pool construction but were never provided the finished product.

"We are grateful for the decision today. We appreciate the great work of Don Kleine and his team and look forward to working together to continue to help the victims of this scam,” stated Attorney General Mike Hilgers.

The case was initiated by the Consumer Protection Division of the Attorney General’s Office and then referred to the Douglas County Attorney’s Office. The cooperative efforts of these two agencies, along with their investigations work and detectives from Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, led to this conviction and sentence. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Aaron Stanger was sentenced today to 4-8 years by Judge Shelly Stratman for three counts of Theft by Deception over $5,000

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more