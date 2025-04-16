Teladoc Health to Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

PURCHASE, NY, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in virtual care, announced that it will release first quarter 2025 results on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, after the market closes. In conjunction, the company will host a conference call to review results at 4:30 p.m. ET on the same day.

Conference Call Details

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-833-470-1428 for U.S. participants and using the access code # 309585. For international participants, please visit the following link for global dial-in numbers: https://www.netroadshow.com/conferencing/global-numbers?confId=81196. A live audio webcast will also be available online at https://ir.teladoc.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations/.

A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health empowers all people everywhere to live their healthiest lives by transforming the healthcare experience. As the world leader in virtual care, Teladoc Health uses proprietary health signals and personalized interactions to drive better health outcomes across the full continuum of care, at every stage in a person’s health journey. Teladoc Health leverages more than two decades of expertise and data-driven insights to meet the growing virtual care needs of consumers and healthcare professionals. For more information, please visit www.teladochealth.com.

Investors:

Michael Minchak

IR@teladochealth.com

617-444-9612

