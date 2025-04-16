Major Milestone. Hans Robot Rebrands as “Huayan Robotics” to Embark on a New Era of Global Intelligent Manufacturing

Shenzhen, China , April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2025, the intelligent manufacturing industry witnessed a significant development—leading high-end collaborative robots company Shenzhen Han's Robot Co., Ltd. has officially launched a strategic brand upgrade, rebranding itself as Guangdong Huayan Robotics Co., Ltd . (hereinafter referred to as "Huayan Robotics").





On March 28, Hans Robot released an official announcement letter across its official social medias

announcing the name change, explaining that the rebranding marks the beginning of its “next phase of global expansion.” The letter also emphasized that Huayan Robotics will fully assume all existing contractual obligations, orders, and after-sales services previously held under Shenzhen Han's Robot Co., Ltd. The company assured that the name change will have no adverse impact on its partners or customers. Commenting on the rebrand, Huayan Robotics (formerly Han’s Robot) CEO Wang Guangneng stated: “The new name reflects a comprehensive upgrade of our brand and services. Yet, Huayan Robotics remains unwavering in its commitment to advancing the development and global industrial application of high-end collaborative robot.”

The name “Huayan Robotics” embodies the spirit of “Leading in the Era of robotics, Scaling Peaks of Technology”, clearly reflecting the company’s ambition to compete at the highest level in the global collaborative robots arena and to establish a new international benchmark in intelligent manufacturing.

Hans Robot is a global leader in collaborative robots, integrating R&D, manufacturing, and sales. Backed by over 20 years of hands-on experience in high-performance motors, servos, and motion control technologies, the company offers a robust and targeted product portfolio with payload ranging from 3 kg to 35 kg. Its comprehensive lineup includes the Elfin cobot , known for its all-around performance; the Elfin-Pro cobot , which features integrated force control and AI vision capabilities; the Elfin-Ex cobot, certified for explosion-proof applications; and the S Robot ,designed for heavy-duty payloads. These products are engineered to meet the diverse and evolving needs of 100+ countries customers.

To date, Hans Robot has successfully deployed solutions across more than 40 industries, including 3C electronics, automotive manufacturing, semiconductors, new energy, metal processing, food, and new retail. It supports over 60 industrial processes, such as loading and unloading, palletizing, welding, polishing, painting, and inspection. As a key enabler of China’s national strategies like “machine substitution” and “robotics+,” the company continues to lead the charge in intelligent manufacturing transformation.

Huayan Robotics formerly known as Hans Robot, and following the official name change, the company is set to launch a series of innovative new products as part of its upgraded brand strategy. These will include advancements in actuation systems, robotic joint modules for humanoid robots, and ultra-high payload solutions.

Building on the full technological foundation and accumulated expertise of Hans Robot, Huayan Robotics is poised to deliver greater value and achieve new breakthroughs—further elevating the global influence and competitiveness of collaborative robotics on the international stage.





Hua Yan Guangdong Huayan Robotics Co.,Ltd. marketing at huayanrobotics.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.