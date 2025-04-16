Geely Galaxy E5 Successfully Completes 50km/h Frontal Center Pole Impact Test, Shendun Short Blade Battery Redefines EV Safety

Hangzhou, China, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



On April 16, the Shendun Battery Safety System, a leader in new energy vehicle (NEV) safety, demonstrated its prowess once again: The Geely Galaxy E5 successfully completed a 50km/h frontal center pole impact test at the TECCON Laboratory in Austria, a facility accredited by Euro NCAP. This achievement further validates the E5’s "Dual Five-Star" safety ratings from both Euro NCAP and ANCAP, cementing its reputation for unparalleled safety. Building on a series of ultra-rigorous, ultra-high-standard safety trials, the Shendun Battery Safety System has once again set a new benchmark in NEV safety, solidifying its position as the most secure vehicle protection system available.





Test Standards at World's Highest Level! Geely Galaxy E5 Passes 50km/h Frontal Center Pole Impact Test

The frontal center pole impact test simulates a frontal collision scenario where a vehicle crashes into vertical cylindrical objects such as utility poles, roadside trees, or highway gantries. Due to the small overlapping area between the pole and the vehicle body, this type of collision often results in severe deformation of the front compartment structure and significant intrusion into the passenger cabin. Furthermore, the relatively empty front compartment of new energy vehicles increases the risk of safety issues such as short circuits or even fires when the high-voltage and low-voltage systems are subjected to impact from a frontal center pole collision.

In China, there exists no compulsory national standard for frontal center pole impact tests, with the industry generally adhering to a test benchmark of 35km/h. Nevertheless, the Geely Galaxy E5 has boldly embraced the globe’s most demanding and elevated standard by tackling a test at 50km/h, which represents a 104% increase in impact energy compared to the 35km/h standard.

The final test results demonstrate that after the 50km/h frontal center pole impact, the Geely Galaxy E5 met all test requirements across various dimensions, including functional performance, body structure, new energy source safety, and occupant protection, marking the test as a complete success. Notably, the hazard warning lights activated automatically, the E-CALL system automatically initiated a rescue call, the door handles unlocked and popped out, all four doors could be opened without tools, and the high-voltage power supply was disconnected, providing robust support for post-accident rescue. Additionally, the occupant cabin structure remained intact, and the battery pack showed no signs of leakage, smoke, or fire, offering valuable escape opportunities for occupants. Furthermore, the vehicle's airbags deployed normally, the contact points between the airbags and the dummies' heads were appropriate, the seatbelts pre-tensioned correctly, and the injury values for all parts of the two dummies met the requirements corresponding to full scores for dummies in Euro NCAP's rigid wall collision scenarios.

Previously, models such as the Zeekr 007 and Zeekr 7X also successfully passed the frontal center pole impact test at 50km/h. As an A-class pure electric SUV, the Geely Galaxy E5's exceptional safety performance once again embodies Geely's unwavering commitment to "equality in safety": amidst the diversity of vehicle configurations across various brands, the imperative for uniform safety standards remains constant, ensuring that safety is a right afforded equitably to all.





"Global Dual Five-Star" Safety Certification! Shendun Battery Safety System Safeguards EV Safety

Building on its triumph in the 50km/h frontal center pole impact test, the Geely Galaxy E5 has further cemented its safety credentials by securing the prestigious “Global Dual Five-Star” safety certification. This remarkable achievement distinguishes it as the sole A-class Chinese-brand pure electric SUV to garner both Euro NCAP and ANCAP “Five-Star” safety ratings, underscoring its globally acclaimed safety performance as recognized by authoritative institutions worldwide.

As a global vehicle, the Geely Galaxy E5 is equipped with Geely's self-developed and self-produced Shendun Short Blade Battery. From the outset of its R&D, it has been designed with a focus on the global market, with simultaneous development and testing for both left-hand and right-hand drive vehicles to ensure full compliance with the regulatory requirements of 89 countries, spanning seven continents worldwide.

The “exceptional” safety performance of the Geely Galaxy E5 is powered by the Shendun Battery Safety System, a cornerstone of its success. This innovative system, unique to Geely Galaxy, embodies a holistic “no-blind-spot” safety architecture that seamlessly blends battery technology with structural design, vehicle-level safety measures, intelligent control systems, and cloud-based monitoring. Through a sophisticated integration of software and hardware, the Shendun Battery Safety System delivers high-standard battery safety protection, effectively tackling battery safety challenges at a systemic level.

Since its launch in 2023, Geely Galaxy has conducted a series of public tests for the "Shendun Battery Safety System" across cell-level, battery pack-level, and vehicle-level scenarios, leveraging models such as the Galaxy E5, Galaxy L6, Galaxy L7, and Galaxy E8. Whether it's the eight-needle simultaneous puncture test on battery cells or high-speed three-vehicle chain collision and "devil's cross" collision tests on full vehicles, Geely Galaxy has consistently passed each ultra-standard safety test with outstanding performance far exceeding industry standards, providing consumers in various mainstream new energy vehicle segments with a high-standard, high-performance experience of "equality in safety"





Adhering to the "Safety First" Development Strategy, Geely Builds an Industry-Leading Safety Development System

Over nearly three decades of vehicle manufacturing, Geely has consistently adhered to the "Safety First" development strategy, becoming the first Chinese automaker to prioritize "safety and health" as its fundamental principle. To date, over 30 Geely models, including the Boyue L, Xingyue L, and Galaxy L7, have received excellent safety ratings from Chinese and international authoritative institutions.

Over the past decade, Geely has invested over RMB 200 billion in R&D, with a strong focus on safety, thereby gradually building an industry-leading safety development system. With a global footprint, Geely has set up engineering R&D centers in various countries and regions, established safety laboratories both independently and in collaboration with top safety enterprises, and deployed testing bases around the world. These efforts ensure that every product meets consistently high global safety standards. The Geely Global Safety Experiment Center, which has seen an investment of over RMB 2 billion, is nearing completion and is poised to become the world's most comprehensive and capable automotive safety testing center. It is designed to be open to the entire industry, allowing for the sharing of Geely's advancements in safety technology.

Geely is the first Asian automaker to join the IATF (International Automotive Task Force) and the first in the industry to complete the construction of a new energy vehicle safety management system. According to the China Automotive Technology & Research Center's public safety technology patent ranking, Geely ranks first among Chinese automakers with 1,562 patents.

Furthermore, Geely utilizes traffic accident investigations as a critical basis for its safety development work, establishing a professional technical team and research system focused on accident investigation, risk assessment, and other fields. To date, Geely has participated in over 21,000 traffic accident investigations. Through in-depth research into the new characteristics of intelligent new energy vehicle accidents, Geely continuously refines its traffic accident information database.

AI-Powered Automobile Pioneer! Geely Guarantees Safe Travel for Users with All-Domain AI

In the era of intelligent electric vehicles, Geely has taken the global lead in completing an all-domain AI intelligence layout. Currently, Geely has applied AI across the entire domain of smart vehicles, including architecture, powertrain, chassis, and cabin, while also integrating AI into every link of the product lifecycle, from R&D and production to after-sales service, establishing itself as the pioneer in AI-powered automobile manufacturing. Empowered by the 23.5 EFLOPS comprehensive computing capacity of Geely's Xingrui Intelligent Data Center 2.0, Geely safeguards every safe journey of users with all-domain AI.

In the realm of intelligent energy, Geely's Thunderbolt EM-i super hybrid system not only achieves extreme energy efficiency of 2L-level but also innovatively develops a redundant three-motor hybrid patent, where the engine, P1/P3 motors serve as backups for each other, ensuring safe operation even if any component fails. The 5-level redundant algorithm of the Shendun Short Blade Battery eliminates risks of undervoltage, loss of speed, and EV limitations. Coupled with Xingrui AI Cloud Power, it enables real-time road condition perception and intelligent power distribution, reducing vehicle skidding by 50% and enhancing wet-surface traction stability by 15%, achieving true synergy between efficiency and safety.



In the realm of intelligent chassis technology, Geely's independently developed AI Digital Chassis attains meticulous vector control over front and rear wheel torque via AI algorithms, guaranteeing stable and controlled vehicle dynamics during drifting maneuvers. This groundbreaking system has achieved the world's first instance of autonomous vehicle drifting with an astonishing reaction speed of merely 4 milliseconds, 25 times quicker than human capabilities. This enables "automated vehicle control and risk mitigation" under extreme conditions, offering users a safety assurance characterized by "proactive risk prevention and never losing control."

In the intelligent cabin domain, Geely's Flyme Auto intelligent cabin supports seamless connectivity across the "vehicle, mobile phone and cloud". Meanwhile, it employs a layered defense, end-to-end information security solution to safeguard network information transmission and ensure user privacy is not compromised.

In intelligent driving, Geely's self-developed Qianli Haohan Intelligent Driving System seamlessly integrates safety and intelligence. From high-end to entry-level models, the Qianli Haohan system democratizes technology, achieving equality in intelligent driving access. From millisecond-response AEB to satellite-based global monitoring, it ensures equality in safety for every user.

As a leader in automotive safety, Geely is set to release a white paper this year focusing on comprehensive all-domain safety standards for smart vehicles. This initiative aims to redefine the benchmarks for smart vehicle safety, openly sharing cutting-edge safety technology advancements, and ensuring the utmost safety for every user's journey.





Mengjia Lv Geely Automobile Holdings Limited Mengjia.Lv at geely.com

