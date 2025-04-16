BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Longevity Health Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq - XAGE), iCAD, Inc. (Nasdaq - ICAD), Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (Nasdaq - BECN), Dada Nexus Limited (Nasdaq - DADA)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa. , April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Longevity Health Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq - XAGE)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Longevity Health will merge with 20/20 BioLabs, Inc. (“20/20”). Upon the close of the transaction, Longevity Health shareholders will own approximately 49.9% of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the Longevity Health Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of Company shareholders in the combined company.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (Nasdaq - BECN)

Under the terms of the agreement, Beacon Roofing Supply will be acquired by QXO, Inc. (NYSE - QXO) for $124.35 per share in cash at closing. The investigation concerns whether the Beacon Roofing Supply Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the Company’s shareholders are receiving fair value for their shares.

iCAD, Inc. (Nasdaq - ICAD)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, iCAD will be acquired by RadNet, Inc. (“RadNet”) (Nasdaq - RDNT). iCAD stockholders will receive 0.0677 shares of RadNet common stock for each share of iCAD common stock they hold at the closing of the merger. Based upon RadNet’s closing price on Monday, April 14, 2025, this represents a transaction value of approximately $103 million, or approximately $3.61 per share of iCAD common stock on a fully diluted basis. The investigation concerns whether the iCAD Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Dada Nexus Limited (Nasdaq - DADA)

Under the terms of the agreement, Dada will be acquired by JD Sunflower Investment Limited for $2.00 per American Depository Share. The investigation concerns whether the Dada Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

