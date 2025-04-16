Tellus Power’s Growing U.S. Footprint Demonstrates Tariff-Resilient Manufacturing

IRVINE, Calif., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tellus Power (“Tellus Power” or the “Company”), a fast-growing provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, today announced its strategic U.S. sourcing and manufacturing approach, solidifying its position as a proactive player in a volatile market. Long before the latest round of tariffs sent ripples through the EV industry, Tellus Power invested heavily in local sourcing and American manufacturing. Building upon the valuable lessons learned from navigating Build America, Buy America (BABA) compliance, the Company believes it now stands as a model for how to not only withstand market disruption but to thrive and capitalize on it.

Tellus Power’s Irvine, California facility operates as a testament to the strength and agility of American manufacturing, delivering reliable, high-quality DC fast chargers with a supply chain that is both secure and resilient. This strategic foresight is expected to allow Tellus Power to navigate the challenges of tariffs, supply chain vulnerabilities, and geopolitical shifts, offering a path forward for customers seeking stability and dependability.

“Tariffs are today’s news and we believe Tellus Power is today’s solution,” stated Mike Calise, CEO of Tellus Power. “We’re not waiting on Washington. We’re working in Irvine, building a future where American-made EV infrastructure powers the nation’s transition to electric mobility. Our proactive investment in U.S. sourcing and manufacturing is a fundamental part of our DNA regardless of the current Administration. We believe in the power of American innovation and the reliability of American-made products, and that's the peace of mind we aim to deliver to our customers.”

Tellus Power's "Built Here. Ready Now." philosophy resonates throughout its operations. The Company’s commitment to local supply chain, coupled with its advanced manufacturing capabilities in Irvine, ensures that customers receive their EV charging solutions on time and to specification. This approach embodies the Company’s "Certainty in Uncertainty" pillar, seeking to provide a calm and reliable presence in a fluctuating market.

Tellus Power’s ability to address U.S. demand, even amid shifting tariffs, is part of a broader global strategy intentionally designed for resilience. By seeking to build a supply chain that is both closer to customers and globally distributed, Tellus Power ensures quality, consistency, and stability across its operations. This approach has enabled the Company to thrive where others may have struggled, reducing its vulnerability to tariffs, trade wars, and geopolitical disruptions while delivering reliable, regionally assembled DC fast chargers at scale.

While much of the EV charging industry continues to face financial headwinds, Tellus Power stands apart as one of the few profitable players in the space. The Company has been cash flow positive since 2022, driven by a disciplined, low-cost business model and a focus on operational efficiency.

Tellus Power’s dedication to regionalized manufacturing is a principle in the Company’s global business strategy and a commitment to building a stronger, more sustainable future for electric mobility.

As the industry evolves, Tellus Power remains resolute in its mission to "Power Through the Noise" and provide dependable solutions that will drive the nation's EV growth, a key economic transition that’s advantageous to all Americans.

About Tellus Power

Tellus Power (“Tellus Power” or the “Company”) is a global manufacturer of electric vehicle chargers. Operating a "Build America, Buy America" facility in Irvine, California, the Company is committed to utilizing American-made components in its customizable charging solutions. Leveraging global expertise, Tellus Power delivers advanced and dependable EV charging infrastructure to support the widespread adoption of electric vehicles.

