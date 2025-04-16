eXp Realty Launches Industry-First Seller Advisory Form to Champion Seller Choice Accompanied with Seller Truth

Open-sourced for the entire industry, the new form educates sellers on the real risks of limited market exposure—setting a new standard for transparency



BELLINGHAM, Wash., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®, “the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet™” and the No. 1 brokerage in the U.S. by transaction count, is raising the bar for industry transparency with the launch of a game-changing, open-sourced Seller Advisory: Risks of Limited Market Exposure form.

This first-of-its-kind resource delivers what the real estate industry has been missing: truthful, plain-language disclosure that puts the seller’s interests first. Built by eXp and now made freely available to every brokerage, portal, and MLS in the country, the advisory form brings seller education and transparency into the spotlight, right where it belongs.

"Seller choice is foundational, but choice without truth is a disservice,” said Leo Pareja, CEO of eXp Realty. “We believe the industry must lead with transparency, not tactics. That’s why we’ve open-sourced this advisory. To give every seller in America a clear view of what’s at stake."

The release follows eXp’s recent announcement of a listing distribution agreement with Zillow. But in contrast to exclusivity, eXp is doubling down on openness.

“Let’s be clear: Our agreement with Zillow is not exclusive,” Pareja emphasized. “We are offering the same opportunity to every major portal. This is not about favoring platforms—it’s about delivering consumer transparency at scale.”

The Seller Advisory form educates sellers on the real financial risks of withholding a listing from the MLS or public portals like Zillow, Realtor.com, Homes.com, and Redfin. It outlines how limited exposure reduces visibility, shrinks buyer competition, and may lower the seller’s final proceeds​.

“We’re not waiting for the industry to catch up,” Pareja added. “We’re modeling what leadership looks like.”

This bold move signals a shift in the conversation from propaganda to transparency. It reframes the conversation from “private listing networks” to informed decision-making, grounded in full disclosure.

The form is open-sourced and available now for agents, brokers, and consumers at exptoolkit.com/seller .

