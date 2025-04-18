Mrs. Lincoln, Your Copy Is Ready — 'Oh, Mary!' Script Now Available for Purchase from Dramatists Play Service

Photo by Emilio Madrid. dramatists.com

DPS Publishes Cole Escola’s Critically Acclaimed Broadway Comedy

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dramatists Play Service, the iconic play imprint of Broadway Licensing Global, proudly announces the official publication of "Oh, Mary!". The cover of the Signature Acting Edition script showcases iconic art from the smash-hit Broadway production.

From the visionary mind of Cole Escola, "Oh, Mary!" is a riotous, campy, outrageous comedy that dares to ask: What won’t Mary Todd Lincoln do to be a star? Since its off-Broadway debut and triumphant Broadway transfer, the play has garnered critical acclaim, sold-out houses, and developed a passionate following of theatre fans around the world.

“Cole has crafted something truly singular with "Oh, Mary!", a bold, original work that challenges conventions and delights audiences in equal measure,” says Ted Chapin, Chief Executive Officer of BLG. “Their work is an astonishing contribution to the modern theatre landscape, and we’re proud to support its continued life on the page.”

DPS also represents the theatrical licensing rights for "Oh, Mary!". Currently, no date is set for licensing availability.

“It’s not every day you encounter a masterpiece wrapped in mayhem and Mary Todd Lincoln,” continues Dan Markley, Chief Operating Officer of BLG. “It’s the most unforgettable First Lady since… well, you’ll just have to read it.”

Founded in 1936, DPS represents many of the most celebrated works in American theatre and beyond. "Oh, Mary!" now joins its growing library of Signature Acting Editions—a curated collection of the most iconic contemporary and classic plays, presented in elegant and accessible formats for every generation of theatre fans. Examples of other Signature Acting Editions from DPS include "Jaja's African Hair Braiding" by Jocelyn Bioh, "The Shark is Broken" by Ian Shaw and Joseph Nixon, and "Latin History for Morons" by John Leguizamo.

For more information or to purchase "Oh Mary!", visit dramatists.com.

