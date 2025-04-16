XRP News: XploraDEX $XPL Presale Sparks Frenzy With 5 Days Remaining—XRPL Traders Rush to Secure Final Allocations

ZURICH, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The XploraDEX $XPL presale has officially entered its most explosive phase yet. With just 5 days remaining, traders across the XRP ecosystem are racing to grab what’s left of the rapidly vanishing allocation. What started as a quiet opportunity has turned into a full-blown frenzy as demand intensifies and momentum surges.





Built as the first AI-powered decentralized exchange on the XRP Ledger, XploraDEX is positioning itself as the new frontier of DeFi. The platform integrates real-time market prediction, intelligent trade automation, and adaptive portfolio tools—designed to give traders an edge in a volatile crypto environment.

Now, as the presale nears its conclusion, the numbers speak for themselves. Over 71% of the token allocation has already been claimed, while thousands of new wallets have connected to the sale portal in just the last 72 hours. Community discussions are heating up, influencers are weighing in, and whale wallets are quietly stacking $XPL before the price jump.

Unlike traditional DEXs, XploraDEX leverages artificial intelligence to transform the way trading is done. Users will be able to:

Predict market moves with AI-generated signals

Automate their trades using advanced logic

Optimize portfolio performance with minimal effort



And $XPL is the key to it all. Token holders will enjoy access to the full AI suite, reduced trading fees, staking opportunities, and launchpad participation rights. Early buyers also gain exclusive governance access and early entry into platform expansion phases.

The $XPL presale is more than just a token sale—it’s an invitation to participate in a protocol that’s innovating from the ground up. As XRPL evolves, XploraDEX stands at the intersection of speed, intelligence, and decentralization.

With only five days left, the window is shrinking by the hour. Traders who wait could miss out not just on the lowest price—but on the first real chance to be part of XRPL’s intelligent trading revolution.

This is the final stretch. And it’s not slowing down.

Stay connected and Join the XploraDEX AI Revolution

Contact:

Oliver Muller

oliver@xploradex.io

contact@xploradex.io

