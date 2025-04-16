ValueSelling Associates is Presented with a “Grand Stevie” at Prestigious Annual Awards Ceremony

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the 19th Stevie® Awards Ceremony for Sales & Customer Service, held April 10 in New York City, ValueSelling Associates, Inc. was presented with a Grand Stevie Award, recognizing the company as a Top 5 winner.

The Top 5 Awards are five best-of-competition prizes that are presented to the organizations that submit the best collection of entries to the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The winners of these prizes are awarded the Grand Stevie Award trophy.

The Stevie Award trophy is known as one of the world's most coveted prizes. Since 2002 the Gold Stevie Award has been conferred for achievement in business to organizations and individuals in more than 60 nations. In 2013, the organization introduced the Grand Stevie Award trophy, which is awarded to only a handful of organizations in each of the nine Stevie Awards competitions.

Julie Thomas, ValueSelling Associates president and CEO, said, “We are honored to receive this prestigious award, which underscores our dedication to client success and the effectiveness of the ValueSelling Framework in driving exceptional revenue results. This recognition motivates us to continue empowering revenue professionals worldwide to achieve outcomes they once thought unattainable.”

The 2025 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service was attended by more than 400 professionals at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City on April 10. More than 2,100 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 45 nations and territories, were considered in this year’s competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of 176 professionals worldwide on seven specialized judging committees.

Winning client organizations that use the ValueSelling Framework® include GHD Digital, LiveRamp, Readymode, Trend Media Group and Year Up United. The ValueSelling Framework is a proven formula for accelerating sales results; hundreds of thousands of professionals around the world use this framework because it works.

Read the press release with details on ValueSelling Associates’ clients who were this year’s Stevie Award winners.

About The Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories. More than 1,000 professionals around the world participate in the Stevie Awards judging process each year. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

About ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

ValueSelling Associates is the creator of the ValueSelling Framework®: the sales methodology, training and toolset that aligns your revenue engine with a common language and enables sales professionals to compete on value, not price. Since 1991, ValueSelling has helped hundreds of thousands of sales professionals realize immediate revenue growth and achieve results they never thought possible.

ValueSelling offers bespoke training to FORTUNE 1000, mid-sized, and start-up companies that includes eLearning courses, instructor-led workshops (virtual and in-person), microlearning and on-demand reinforcement in over 17 languages. ValueSelling programs provide globally scalable and sustainable tools, skills, and processes for sales teams, executives, and all customer-facing professionals to effectively engage, qualify, advance, and close more sales with higher margins.

