Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of Five Below, Inc. to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Five Below insiders caused the company to misrepresent or fail to disclose the true nature of the company’s financial strength and operations, including its outlook for the first quarter and full year 2024. On June 5, 2024, FIVE announced disappointing first quarter 2024 sales result and cut its full year 2024 guidance stating, "Net sales are expected to be in the range of $3.79 billion to $3.87 billion based on opening approximately 230 new stores." At the same time, FIVE claimed that for the second quarter, "Net sales are expected to be in the range of $830 million to $850 million based on opening approximately 60 new stores."

