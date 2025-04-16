Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMLX) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Amylyx insiders caused the company to misrepresent or fail to disclose that (i) RELYVRIO’s commercial prospects were overstated; (ii) patients were discontinuing treatment with RELYVRIO after six months; (iii) the rate at which new patients were starting treatment with RELYVRIO was decreasing; (iv) accordingly, RELYVRIO’s prescription rate was also overstated; (v) insiders attempted to hide the foregoing negative trends from investors and the market by blocking analysts from viewing RELYVRIO’s prescription data; and (vi) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you currently own Amylyx and purchased prior to November 11, 2022 please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. here, by email at justin@kuehn.law, or call (833) 672-0814.

