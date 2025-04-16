Say hello to the best mattress to hit the market in years, the Durable Mattress.

Beverly Hills, CA, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Now available online for purchase at DurableMattress.com. The Durable Mattress bed-in-a-box is an online mattress featuring a unique design. This hybrid style mattress offers a 2-sided long-lasting bed with twice the comfort and twice the durability with its flippable design.





What Makes Durable Different?

Clearly a mattress that you can flip allows for longer lasting comfort and durability than a traditional non-flippable bed. To ensure the best way to build this mattress the materials and design have been carefully thought out from top to bottom. Creating a solid but incredibly comfortable bed.

Featuring a solid innerspring core sandwiched between identical sides of multiple layers of body contouring foams allows precision comfort and firmness on both sides. This perfectly balanced two-sided bed gives superior longevity with the ease of simply flipping it over to get added years of comfortable sleep.

Not only does this mattress offer an amazing flippable 2-sided sleeping surface but also uses materials that genuinely make this mattress exactly what it says, a Durable Mattress. From the solid-steel coils to the superior foams all the way to the soft cover, this mattress is meticulously hand-crafted for superior sleep.

What Comfort You Can Expect From A Durable Mattress:

This flippable two-sided mattress is offered in 3 comfort options. All of these comforts are exactly the same on both sides, giving you a bed that wears evenly and slowly over time.

Starting with the Durable Soft, this comfort option provides a gentle cushioning for a just soft enough feel that contours to your body. While the most popular, the Durable Medium, offers a middle of the road luxury firm feel that works well for the vast majority of sleepers and offers a great balanced feel. And rounding out the line-up is the Durable Firm, a just firm enough feel that is ideal for anyone who wants a more solid feeling comfort.

Each mattress features the same solid core that creates spinal and body support and proper alignment in all sleeping positions. Along with the same thickness and varieties of foam but at varied densities to offer the perfect sleeping conditions for your needs.

Finishing off with a breathable soft quilted cover that is smooth to the touch. As well as durable and solid side panels that also house sturdy handles for easy flipping and rotating.

What Else You Can Expect From A Durable Mattress:

Along with the amazing comfort this mattress also offers several other sleeping benefits. The Durable Mattress is not only ideally designed with exceptional quality but also cooling and breathability.

This hybrid build creates ample air flow along with heat regulating foams. As well as the option of an upgraded extra cooling cover for even cooler sleep. Allowing for minimal interruption from heat while you sleep.

Along with limited interruptions from overheating your will also notice the lack of interruptions from sharing the bed too. The limited motion transfer of this mattress creates a surface easy to move on but one that doesn’t disturb anyone else while sharing the bed.

Why Choose Durable

Proudly American made, the Durable Mattress keeps their manufacturing in the US. Making mattresses for hardworking Americans by hardworking Americans. Giving you added comfort in knowing that your mattress is made of quality materials with strict quality control and precision.

Carefully made and shipped right to your door makes the buying process a breeze. Not only is this mattress arriving on your doorstep but you also receive a trial period too. As well as a limited lifetime warranty to guarantee the life of your mattress.

We can’t overlook is the fantastic price too. While you will be getting two mattresses in one you won’t be paying for two mattresses. The Durable Mattress is competitively priced and won’t outstretch your budget, but will exceed your expectations.

Durable Mattress Knows Best

Durable Mattress may be a new brand but the team behind this company has years of various first-hand mattress experience. From manufacturing details and design, to customer service and sales this group knows what customers value and need in a new mattress.

When asked why they felt the need for a design like this the team at Durable commented “Everyone deserves the best sleep and we know that we can provide that.” With a genuine interest in what consumers want and need this brand has ensured every inch of this mattress is with the sleeper in mind.

Offering an amazingly supportive and durable mattress with a focus on quality, comfort and longevity that will outlast the traditional one-sided mattresses. Durable Mattress isn’t just here to make a splash, we expect them to make waves. Learn more and get your hands on this new flippable mattress at DurableMattress.com



Shazir Mucklai CEO Imperium AI

