Renowned Disney Director John Musker to Speak at 2025 Annual Frames + Games Film Festival at RMCAD

Frames + Games Film Festival

Student showcase to feature original animation, game demos, and a rare screening of Musker’s acclaimed short film

LAKEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rocky Mountain College Of Art + Design RMCAD ) will host the 2025 Annual Frames + Games Festival on Friday, April 25, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Mary Harris Auditorium on its Lakewood campus. Also known as the ANGA Film Festival, this yearly event celebrates the creative achievements of students in the college’s Animation and Game Art programs and provides a space for students, faculty, alumni, and the broader community to engage with innovative digital storytelling.This year’s festival will include screenings of original student work, from animated shorts and animatics to 3D renders and game demos, ending with an awards presentation recognizing excellence in various categories. Students interested in participating must submit their work by March 31. The event is organized by RMCAD faculty with the support of internal academic departments.A major highlight of the 2025 festival is the participation of John Musker, a distinguished animator, writer, and director who spent over 40 years at Walt Disney Animation Studios. Before directing, Musker studied English Literature at Northwestern University and later trained at CalArts’ Character Animation Program under Disney veterans like Eric Larson, one of Walt Disney’s legendary “Nine Old Men.”Musker co-directed numerous landmark films, including “The Great Mouse Detective” (1986), “The Little Mermaid” (1989), “Aladdin” (1992), “Hercules” (1997), “Treasure Planet” (2002), “The Princess and the Frog” (2009), and “Moana” (2016). He will lead a seminar at the festival, sharing insights from his extensive career in animation and filmmaking.As part of the evening, Musker will present his independently animated short film “I’m Hip,” completed in 2023 after his retirement from Disney. The film—animated entirely by hand—follows a self-confident cat who performs a jazzy song and dance routine, proclaiming his “hipness” to a skeptical world. “I’m Hip” was selected from over 3,200 submissions for screening at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in France. It was also featured at Animasyros in Greece, BIAF in South Korea (where it won a Diversity Award), and the Mill Valley Film Festival in California. It was officially shortlisted for the 2024 Oscars in the animated short film category, placing it among the top contenders for nomination.Musker’s participation in the event adds unique value, offering students and guests direct exposure to one of the animation industry’s most influential directors. His presence enhances the educational experience and supports RMCAD’s continued efforts to connect academic learning with real-world creative experiences.Admission to the festival is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to reserve tickets online through Eventbrite. Light refreshments will be available, and the venue offers accessible seating for those who need it. As a campus-hosted event, the festival will follow standard RMCAD safety protocols. It will take place in the Triboro Building, Rooms 108 and 116, at 1600 Pierce St., Lakewood, CO 80214.###About RMCAD:Rocky Mountain College Of Art + Design is a regionally and nationally accredited art and design college based in Lakewood, Colorado. Founded in 1963, RMCAD offers 11 undergraduate degree programs on campus and online, including animation, illustration, graphic design, interior design, and game art. The college is committed to delivering student-centered education that combines foundational techniques with emerging technology, professional readiness, and creative innovation. RMCAD creates a diverse, inclusive environment where students are empowered to pursue meaningful careers and lifelong artistic growth.For more information, contact Elizabeth Hamill at ehamill@rmcad.edu or visit https://www.rmcad.edu/event/annual-frames-games-film-festival/

