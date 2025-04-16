Minister Dion George on 99% efficiency of 220 environmental impact assessment

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George, welcomes the remarkable progress made by the Department in processing Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) applications for Independent Power Producers (IPPs) from June 2024 to March 2025. This achievement reflects the Department’s commitment to balancing environmental responsibility with the urgent need for energy security and sustainable economic growth.

Since his term in office, the Department has finalised 220 IPP-related EIA applications, including 34 Normal Basic Assessment Reports (BARs), 89 BARs within Renewable Energy Development Zones (REDZ) or Strategic Infrastructure Projects (SIPs), 88 Normal Scoping and EIA processes, and 9 Scoping and EIA processes for SIPs. Notably, the Department achieved a 99% efficiency rate in processing energy-related applications within the committed 57-day timeframe for REDZ and SIP projects, with only one decision falling outside this period but still within the legislated timeframe.

Dr George highlights that this efficiency builds on the Department’s performance in the prior year (March 2023–March 2024), where an 83% efficiency rate was recorded for the 57-day commitment, and a 100% achievement was registered in April and May 2024. These results demonstrate significant improvements in streamlining regulatory processes, particularly for renewable energy projects, which are critical to South Africa’s transition to a low-carbon economy.

“The expedited processing of EIA applications for IPPs showcases our dedication to fostering sustainable development while supporting the growth of renewable energy infrastructure,” said Minister George. “These efforts align with Priority 3 of the Medium-Term Strategic Framework, ensuring spatial integration and economic transformation through efficient environmental governance.”

The Minister commends the Department’s rigorous adherence to legislated timeframes—107 days for normal applications and 57 days for REDZ and SIP projects—while maintaining robust environmental oversight. This milestone reinforces South Africa’s commitment to combating climate change, promoting green job creation, and securing a sustainable energy future for all.

Enquiries:

Thobile Zulu-Molobi

Cell: +27 82 513 7154

E-mail: tmolobi@dffe.gov.za

Peter Mbelengwa

Cell: +27 82 611 8197

Email: pmbelengwa@dffe.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates

