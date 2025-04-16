DEADLINE ALERT for TBBK, ZYXI, PPTA, and UCTT: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

LOS ANGELES, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at 310-914-5007 or by email to fcruz@frankcruzlaw.com.

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI)

Class Period: March 13, 2023 – March 11, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 19, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Zynex shipped products, including electrodes, in excess of need; (2) that, as a result of this practice, the Company inflated its revenue; (3) that the Company’s practice of filing false claims drew scrutiny from insurers, including Tricare; (4) that, as a result, it was reasonably likely that Zynex would face adverse consequences, including removal from insurer networks and penalties from the federal government; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are a Zynex shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK)

Class Period: January 25, 2024 – March 4, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 16, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Bancorp had underrepresented the significant risk of default or loss on its REBL loan portfolio; (2) that the Company’s current expected credit loss methodology was insufficient to account for the provision and/or allowance of credit losses; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company was reasonably likely to increase its provision for credit losses; (4) that there were material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting; (5) that its financial statements had not been approved by its independent auditor; (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s financial statements could not be relied upon; and (7) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are a Bancorp shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ: PPTA)

Class Period: April 17, 2024 – February 13, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 20, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Perpetua’s suggestion of a mere 10% to 20% increase in cost for the Stibnite Gold Project fell well short of reality; (2) the true impact of inflation, increased costs, and, most importantly, decisions management made resulted in a drastic increase in the initial capital expenditure required for the Stibnite Gold Project; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are a Perpetua shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCTT)

Class Period: May 6, 2024 – February 24, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 23, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Ultra Clean’s optimistic reports of significant growth and increased earnings potential fell short of reality as they failed to incorporate the impending weaker demand due to issues one of its major customers was facing, extended qualification timelines, and inventory absorption, particularly given the volatility of the semiconductor industry; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are an Ultra Clean shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles

Frank R. Cruz, 310-914-5007

fcruz@frankcruzlaw.com

www.frankcruzlaw.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.