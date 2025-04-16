NextNav Announces Appointment of H. Wyman Howard and Lorin Selby to its Board of Directors

RESTON, Va., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ: NN), a leader in next-generation position, navigation and timing (PNT) and 3D geolocation, today announced that its board of directors has elected Rear Admiral H. Wyman Howard and Rear Admiral Lorin Selby to serve as board members, effective May 1, 2025.

“We are honored to welcome Rear Admiral Howard and Rear Admiral Selby to the NextNav Board of Directors,” said Mariam Sorond, NextNav’s Chief Executive Officer and Board Chair. “Their extensive military and national security leadership, experience in technology research and development, and management capabilities will be invaluable to NextNav as we execute on our strategic goals in providing a terrestrial backup and complement to GPS to address a major national security threat.”

Rear Admiral Howard (Retired) served 32 years in the U.S. Navy, including serving most recently as Commander, Naval Special Warfare Command and previously as Commander, Special Operations Command Central, Assistant Commander, Joint Special Operational Command, and Director of Operations for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency. He has commanded at all levels of naval special operations, including as the commanding officer of the Naval Special Warfare Development Group from 2011-2013. Admiral Howard also serves on the board of Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BAER), an aerial firefighting and aerospace services company, and Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH), a single-family home leasing and management company. Admiral Howard graduated from the United States Naval Academy and holds a Master of Business Administration from the TRIUM consortium of the London School of Economics, HEC Paris School of Management, and New York University’s Stern School of Business. Admiral Howard holds a Master of Science in National Security and Resource Strategy with a focus on commercial, civil, and military space sectors from the Eisenhower School and a Professional Certificate in Artificial Intelligence and Business Strategy from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory.

Rear Admiral Selby (Retired) served nearly 37 years in the U.S. Navy, including serving most recently as the Chief of Naval Research, leading the workforce at the Office of Naval Research and the Naval Research Laboratory where they develop leading-edge technologies for the Navy and Marine Corps. Prior assignments include serving as the Commander of the Naval Surface Warfare Centers and as the Chief Engineer of the United States Navy and Deputy Commander for Ship Design, Integration, and Naval Engineering at the Naval Sea Systems Command, where he drove innovation, optimized performance, and generated new ways of doing business. Admiral Selby also held highly visible roles like the Deputy Director of the Navy Office of Legislative Affairs to the U.S. House of Representatives and command of a fast-attack nuclear submarine. Following his retirement, he has taken on various consulting roles, advising small and mid-sized technology companies. He currently serves as President and CEO of Selby Partners Consulting LLC and is a founding partner in a maritime-focused growth equity fund, Mare Liberum Capital Partners. Admiral Selby holds a B.S. in Nuclear Engineering from the University of Virginia, an M.S. in Nuclear Engineering, and a Nuclear Engineer Degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He has also completed extensive executive business coursework, and his achievements have been recognized through numerous personal and unit awards.

About NextNav

NextNav Inc. (Nasdaq: NN) is a leader in next-generation positioning, navigation and timing (PNT), enabling a whole new ecosystem of applications and services that rely upon 3D geolocation and PNT technology. Powered by low-band licensed spectrum, NextNav’s positioning and timing technologies deliver accurate, reliable, and resilient 3D PNT solutions for critical infrastructure, GPS resiliency and commercial use cases.

For more information, please visit https://nextnav.com/ or follow NextNav on X at https://x.com/NextNav or LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/nextnav/.

