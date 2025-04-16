Canopy Growth Corporation Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses. June 3, 2025 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion.

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy" or the "Company") (NYSE: ATKR) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between May 30, 2024 and February 6, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Canopy Growth Corporation investors have until June 3, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On February 7, 2025, Canopy Growth released its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, falling short of consensus estimates. The Company reported a 400 basis point decline in gross margin, bringing it down to 32%. Canopy attributed the decrease to increased costs associated with the launch of its Claybourne infused pre-rolls in Canada, as well as higher indirect costs related to its Storz & Bickel vaporizer devices.

