A Way Forward: Ontario Chamber of Commerce and Canadian Council for Indigenous Business Unveil Report Series on Economic Reconciliation

First report focuses on Indigenous education, employment, and workforce inclusion

Toronto, ON, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The path to economic reconciliation requires more than words; it demands action. Today, the Ontario Chamber of Commerce (OCC) and Canadian Council for Indigenous Business (CCIB) launched A Way Forward, Ontario’s Path Towards Economic Reconciliation, Equity and Inclusive Growth, a multi-part report series designed to support businesses in their reconciliation journeys.

The first report, released today, focuses on people—the foundation of economic growth - outlining concrete steps to expand Indigenous access to education and employment, foster inclusive workplaces, and strengthen Indigenous leadership. Subsequent reports on finance and capital, procurement, lands and resources, and infrastructure and communities align with the pillars of the National Indigenous Economy Strategy.

“Indigenous people are the youngest and fastest-growing population in Canada, yet systemic barriers continue to limit access to education, employment, and leadership opportunities,” said Daniel Tisch, President and CEO of the OCC. “Businesses tell us they see reconciliation as an economic opportunity, but often don’t know where to start, or where to go. In this series, the Ontario Chamber and the CCIB aim to give them a roadmap.”

A Way Forward outlines recommendations to help employers, educational institutions, and governments create opportunities, build partnerships, and contribute to a future where Indigenous talent thrives. The OCC and CCIB encourage businesses to assess and implement the steps they can take to advance reconciliation within their operations and across their industries.

Examples of reconciliation pathways related to workforce and education inclusion include:

Expanding Indigenous access to education and employment by establishing dedicated pathways for Indigenous candidates in both education and the workforce, improving financial aid and student support, and adopting skills-based hiring practices that value lived experience and alternative qualifications Indigenous peoples might possess. Creating inclusive and culturally supportive workplaces by implementing mandatory training on Indigenous history, treaties, and intercultural skills (as per Truth and Reconciliation Commission Call to Action #92); supporting remote work by Indigenous employees in rural and remote communities and fostering environments that respect Indigenous perspectives. Strengthening Indigenous leadership and governance by increasing Indigenous representation in corporate leadership, establishing advisory councils with resources and accountability, and integrating Indigenous voices into business and public policy decisions. policy decision-making.

“Economic reconciliation is a collective responsibility. The launch of A Way Forward is a step toward a more equitable future, providing reconciliation pathways, addressing the systemic barriers that Indigenous businesses and communities face, and highlighting the importance of Indigenous inclusion in Ontario and across Canada’s economic success,” said Tabatha Bull, President and CEO of CCIB. “I look forward to the continued chapter releases, which will touch on other key pillars that drive lasting change and growth.”

The OCC and CCIB extended sincere gratitude for the invaluable contributions of their Indigenous Advisory Committee and the CCIB Research team, whose insights ensured that this resource is grounded in Indigenous knowledge and experience.

Tisch and Bull also expressed appreciation to lead partners Hydro One, BMO, Bruce Power, CN, and Meridian; the presenting partners, Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP); and supporting partners BDC and Ontario Power Generation.

About the Ontario Chamber of Commerce

The Ontario Chamber of Commerce (OCC) is the indispensable partner of business and Canada’s largest, most influential provincial chamber. It is an independent, non-profit advocacy and member services organization representing a diverse network of 60,000 members. The OCC convenes, mobilizes, and empowers business and local chambers in pursuit of its purpose: to bring inclusive and sustainable prosperity to Ontario’s businesses, workers, and communities.



About the Canadian Council for Indigenous Business

CCIB is committed to the full participation of Indigenous peoples in Canada’s economy. As a national, non-partisan association, its mission is to promote, strengthen and enhance a prosperous Indigenous economy through the fostering of business relationships, opportunities, and awareness. CCIB offers knowledge, resources, and programs to its members to cultivate economic opportunities for Indigenous peoples and businesses across Canada. For more information visit www.ccib.com.

