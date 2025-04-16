Industrial Pumps Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 74.99 Billion by 2031, Globally, at 3% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Verified Market Research® a leading provider of business intelligence and market analysis is thrilled to announce the release of its comprehensive and authoritative report on the, "Industrial Pumps Market Size and Forecast," The Industrial Pumps Market is witnessing robust growth driven by increased demand in water treatment, oil & gas, and chemical industries, while supply chain disruptions and high maintenance costs remain key restraints. Energy-efficient solutions and smart pump technologies are setting new benchmarks.

Lewes, Delaware, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Industrial Pumps Market Size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3% from 2024 to 2031, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 59.2 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 74.99 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

The global Industrial Pumps Market is experiencing strong momentum, fueled by industrial automation, infrastructural investments, and growing demand for eco-efficient fluid handling systems across sectors like oil & gas, water & wastewater, and chemicals.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Size & Forecast : In-depth analysis of global market valuation, projected CAGR, and revenue trends from 2024 to 2031.

: In-depth analysis of global market valuation, projected CAGR, and revenue trends from 2024 to 2031. Segmental Analysis : Insights by product type, by application, and geography.

: Insights by product type, by application, and geography. Technological Advancements : Impact of smart pump integration, IoT, and predictive maintenance.

: Impact of smart pump integration, IoT, and predictive maintenance. Competitive Landscape : Company profiles, market share analysis, and recent strategic developments.

: Company profiles, market share analysis, and recent strategic developments. Regional Outlook: Breakdown of regional dominance, with Asia-Pacific leading due to rapid industrial expansion and infrastructure development.





Why This Report Matters?

This report equips businesses, investors, and industry professionals with critical data to assess investment opportunities, identify emerging trends, and benchmark performance against market leaders. It uncovers growth patterns, evolving customer needs, and the transformative role of technology in pump manufacturing and deployment.

Why You Should Read This Report:

Market Research Professionals & Analysts

B2B Manufacturers & Industrial Suppliers

Energy, Water, and Chemical Sector Leaders

Infrastructure & Construction Companies

Investors Seeking Industrial Equipment Opportunities

Technology Innovators in Fluid Control & Automation





Browse in-depth TOC on “Global Industrial Pumps Market Size”

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Report Scope

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS STUDY PERIOD 2018-2031 GROWTH RATE CAGR of ~3% from 2024 to 2031 BASE YEAR FOR VALUATION 2023 HISTORICAL PERIOD 2018-2022 FORECAST PERIOD 2024-2031 QUANTITATIVE UNITS Value in USD Billion REPORT COVERAGE Historical and Forecast Revenue Forecast, Historical and Forecast Volume, Growth Factors, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Segmentation Analysis SEGMENTS COVERED Product Type

Application REGIONS COVERED North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa KEY PLAYERS Iwaki America Inc.

Colfax Corporation

ITT Inc.

Flowserve Corporation

R. North America

Grundfos Pumps Corporation

SPX Flow Inc.

Global Pump

SEKO S.p.A.

Haight Pumps.

Ebara Corporation

Xylem Inc.

Dover Corporation

WILO SE

Sulzer Ltd

Alfa Laval AB CUSTOMIZATION Report customization along with purchase available upon request

Global Industrial Pumps Market Overview

Market Driver

Surge in Water & Wastewater Treatment Projects: The increasing global emphasis on clean water accessibility and sustainable wastewater treatment has heightened the need for industrial pumps. Investments in water infrastructure by municipal and industrial sectors, particularly in emerging nations, are propelling sustained growth. Pumps designed for chemical dosing, sludge management, and filtration are in significant demand, presenting substantial prospects for OEMs and service providers.

Rising Adoption of Automation and Smart Pumping Systems: Industries are adopting automation, IoT, and real-time monitoring to enhance operational efficiency and minimize downtime. Intelligent industrial pumps integrated with sensors and predictive maintenance capabilities are increasingly popular. This trend not only improves asset lifecycle management but also facilitates remote operations, which is crucial for industries such as oil and gas and manufacturing.

Expansion of Chemical and Oil & Gas Sectors: The chemical and oil and gas sectors depend significantly on durable, high-performance pumps for fluid management in harsh pressure and corrosive environments. The increase in global energy consumption and petrochemical production is driving the demand for application-specific pumps. This is additionally corroborated by global infrastructure expenditures and refinery expansions.

Market Restraint

High Initial Capital and Maintenance Costs: Notwithstanding the enduring operational advantages, the substantial initial expenditure of industrial pumps—particularly sophisticated or tailored systems—continues to impede small and medium-sized firms. Furthermore, continuous maintenance, replacement parts, and the necessity for trained labor elevate the total cost of ownership, constraining adoption in price-sensitive sectors.

Supply Chain Disruptions and Raw Material Volatility: Volatile raw material prices, together with global supply chain problems, have affected manufacturing schedules and extended lead times. The unpredictable availability of critical components such as steel, alloys, and electronic sensors is generating procurement difficulties for pump makers and end-users, particularly under unstable economic conditions.

Stringent Regulatory and Environmental Standards: Industrial pumps must adhere to diverse safety, energy efficiency, and environmental laws in different countries. These standards frequently need expensive redesigns or certifications, hence prolonging product development time. Manufacturers encounter pressure to diminish carbon emissions and adopt sustainable engineering techniques, which may strain research and development resources and time-to-market strategies.

Geographical Dominance

The Asia-Pacific region leads the Industrial Pumps Market, propelled by swift industrialization, urban infrastructure advancement, and the growth of manufacturing sectors in nations such as China, India, and Japan. Government activities promoting water treatment and energy projects augment demand. The region's minimal production expenses and increasing investments in smart factory automation establish it as a global center for industrial pump manufacturing and deployment.

Key Players

The “Global Industrial Pumps Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Iwaki America Inc., Colfax Corporation, ITT Inc., Flowserve Corporation, R. North America, Grundfos Pumps Corporation, SPX Flow Inc., Global Pump, SEKO S.p.A., Haight Pumps., Ebara Corporation, Xylem Inc., Dover Corporation, WILO SE, Sulzer Ltd., Alfa Laval AB

Industrial Pumps Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Research has segmented the global market into Product Type

, Application and Geography.

Industrial Pumps Market, by Product Type: Centrifugal Reciprocating Rotary Diaphragm Gear



Industrial Pumps Market, by Application: Water Treatment Wastewater Oil Gas Chemicals Power Generation Mining Construction Agriculture



Industrial Pumps Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



