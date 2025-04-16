Digital Wealth Partners Announces New Partnership Models for RIAs to Access Digital Asset Expertise

Offering sub-advisory services, referral partnerships with AUM fee sharing, and LP access to funds, DWP provides RIAs with digital asset solutions

Dallas, Texas, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Wealth Partners (DWP), a provider of digital asset investment solutions, announces the launch of partnership models designed for Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs). Responding to increasing client interest in digital assets, DWP has developed collaboration options that align with the goals, capabilities, and regulatory considerations of advisory firms.

Partnership Models for RIAs

DWP offers three primary collaboration approaches for RIAs:

Sub-Advisory Relationship : DWP manages a digital asset sleeve or portfolio on a sub-advisory basis. The partnered RIA maintains the client relationship, while DWP provides investment management and strategy execution. This model allows RIAs to incorporate digital asset exposure without internalizing digital asset management.

: DWP manages a digital asset sleeve or portfolio on a sub-advisory basis. The partnered RIA maintains the client relationship, while DWP provides investment management and strategy execution. This model allows RIAs to incorporate digital asset exposure without internalizing digital asset management. Referral Relationship with AUM Fee Sharing : RIAs may refer clients to DWP and may be eligible for a revenue-sharing arrangement based on a tiered Assets Under Management (AUM) fee structure, subject to applicable regulations. DWP manages client onboarding, custody, and portfolio management.

: RIAs may refer clients to DWP and may be eligible for a revenue-sharing arrangement based on a tiered Assets Under Management (AUM) fee structure, subject to applicable regulations. DWP manages client onboarding, custody, and portfolio management. Limited Partner (LP) Access to Funds: Clients of outside RIAs may be eligible to allocate to DWP-managed digital asset fund strategies, such as income, growth, or venture funds as limited partners. Referring RIAs retain visibility into their clients’ allocations and can leverage DWP’s infrastructure and reporting resources.

Secure Custody Solutions

Digital Wealth Partners works with partner organizations to provide custody solutions for digital assets including Bitcoin, ETH, XRP, XLM, AVAX, and others. Clients are able to receive digital asset insurance coverage and institutional-grade security protocols, supporting a compliant custody framework for digital assets.

Benefits for RIAs and Their Clients

These partnership models allow RIAs to integrate digital asset solutions into their existing practices in a way that supports regulatory alignment. By partnering with DWP, RIAs can respond to evolving client demand for digital assets while potentially enhancing their service offerings and revenue opportunities.

“At Digital Wealth Partners, we aim to support RIAs entering the digital asset space with solutions that align with their specific needs,” said Matthew Snider, CIO at DWP. “Through our partnership options and secure custody infrastructure, we provide the expertise that enables RIAs to remain focused on their clients while we handle the complexities of digital asset investing.”

Market Response

As investor interest in digital assets continues to grow, RIAs are increasingly seeking trusted partners to navigate this evolving landscape. Digital Wealth Partners’ approach is designed to help RIAs meet growing client demand for digital asset solutions by providing tools, education, and infrastructure.

Disclaimer

This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Investments in digital assets are subject to risk, including the potential loss of principal. Eligibility for certain services and investment strategies may be subject to regulatory requirements and approval. Digital Wealth Partners is an SEC-registered investment advisor. Registration does not imply any specific level of skill or training. The funds described herein are offered under Regulation D Rule 506(c) and are available only to verified accredited investors.





Matthew Snider - Chief Investment Officer - Digital Wealth Partners

About Digital Wealth Partners



Digital Wealth Partners is a Registered Investment Advisory (RIA) that specializes in digital assets (crypto/blockchain)

Press inquiries

Digital Wealth Partners

https://www.digitalwealthpartners.net

Max Avery

max.avery@digitalwealthpartners.net

307-396-0295







